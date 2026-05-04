Woman shares honest review of her $55 hair salon experience as ‘blonde American visiting India’

For many travellers, navigating beauty standards and hair care in a foreign climate can be a daunting task. For US-based content creator Monique, a trip to India turned into an unexpected lesson in luxury and hair care when she documented her experience at a local salon for her Instagram followers. Also read | How to keep your hair healthy in the heat: Expert shares pro tips on battling frizz, sun damage, and humidity During her trip to India, Monique experienced an enriching hair care session; the comprehensive treatment included deep conditioning and a haircut. (Instagram/ blisswithmonique_)

'I had no idea how to take care of my hair in India' In a March 19 video, Monique — who described herself as a 'blonde American visiting India' — gave a candid look at her three-hour hair journey that cost her $55 (approximately ₹5,220). Monique admitted that the Indian weather had taken a toll on her hair, leaving it feeling 'dry and brittle'.

Fearing for the health of her long locks, she sought out Geetanjali Salon for what she hoped would be a quick fix. What she received instead was what she dubbed her 'soft girl era' moment. "I had no idea how to take care of my hair in India, and I desperately needed some advice," Monique shared in the video. "This was not just a hair appointment. It was an experience," she added.

She explained in her caption, "The weather here in India had my hair feeling so dry and brittle, and honestly, I was scared it was going to ruin the hair I worked so hard to grow. So I decided to visit Geetanjali Salon for a full reset, deep conditioning, consultation, and a fresh cut. Wow… this was not just a hair appointment. It was an experience."

The salon experience The video highlighted a level of service that Monique described as 'elevated' and "pure care." The process included a detailed consultation: stylists identified her hair as brittle and breaking, and recommended a moisture-rich plan. It was followed by deep conditioning: a multi-step treatment involving specialised oils and products. While the products worked, Monique was treated to a tea break with snacks, followed by an intensive scalp and face massage.

The creator praised the 'unmatched' precision of the stylist’s scissors during the haircut and the 'epic' final blowout. "The precision of this haircut was absolutely amazing," Monique said, beaming at the camera in the video. "I would probably fly to India just for this experience," she added.

For many in the west, a three-hour session that includes a deep conditioning treatment, a haircut, a blowout, and a massage would easily run $200–$300. Monique’s total for the service — $55 —highlighted the high-quality professional services available in India at a fraction of US prices.