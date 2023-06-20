Ordering: Zara chawal!

In a move that has left fashion enthusiasts and social media users scratching their heads, popular clothing brand Zara has caused confusion with its latest shirt design. The shirt, worn by a male model, features a relaxed fit and is embroidered with a unique combination of words in Hindi. On one half, the shirt boldly declares, Dilli Ki Dhoop Dilli (Delhi’s sunlight), while the other half simply reads Chawal (rice). Priced at ₹3,290, this peculiar choice of words has generated a buzz online. Priced at ₹ 3,290, this peculiar choice of words has generated a buzz online

Designers and stylist feel that designs like these become a topic of conversation. Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma says, “It is fast fashion. It will come, grab plenty of attention for two days and then vanish. So it’s not long lasting as it’s momentary. Even for styling it, it can be one look and that is it.” She also highlights that every fast fashion brand introduces a quirky element once in a while which becomes a talking point.

Stating further, she says, “This is cool for GenZ but I would personally never invest in it.”

However, designer Nikhil Mehra believes that design is a matter of expression and art ignites a dialogue exchange as he says, “Dilli Ki Dhoop has been a discussion since so many years - from a small dinner table conversation to big conferences, it has always been talked about. But pairing it with a word like ‘Chawal’ has worked wonders for them. It’s a clear case of clever marketing.”

For instance, he says, “If the brand used a slogan like, “Dilli Ki Dhoop.. Paani Piyo” would have been too bland and not garnered the attention this one is getting. So, I think it’s a master stroke by the brand because it has got everyone talking about it!”

Designer Siddhartha Bansal opines that unfortunate incidents can occur, even with the best intentions. He says, “The translation error on Zara’s shirt slogans, though amusing, is an unfortunate oversight. This incident presents an opportunity for learning and growth. We can find humour in the situation, but it’s essential to approach it with sensitivity and a commitment to cultural understanding.”

(Input by Srishti Paruthi)

