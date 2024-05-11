 Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2024: Date, puja timings, history and significance - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2024: Date, puja timings, history and significance

ByParmita Uniyal, New Delhi
May 11, 2024 07:34 PM IST

Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti is celebrated to mark birth anniversary of Indian philosopher who played a significance role in popularizing Advaita Vedanta.

Shankaracharya Jayanti is marked every year to celebrate birth of Adi Shankara or Adi Shankaracharya, an Indian Vedic scholar who popularized and taught Advaita philosophy according to which atman and brahman, the invisible supreme being, are the same. Born in Kalady, Kerala during 788 C.E in a Nambudiri Brahman family, Adi Shankara disappeared at the age of 32 in year 820 C.E. In his short life, he majorly contributed towards shaping of Hindu culture and spirituality. The day is the time to reflect on the teachings of Shankaracharya and focus on spiritual growth and serving humanity. (Also read | Parshurama Jayanti 2024: Date, rituals, significance and everything that you need to know)

Born in Kalady, Kerala during 788 C.E in a Nambudiri Brahman family, Adi Shankara disappeared at the age of 32 in year 820 C.E.(HT Photo)
Born in Kalady, Kerala during 788 C.E in a Nambudiri Brahman family, Adi Shankara disappeared at the age of 32 in year 820 C.E.(HT Photo)

History and significance of Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti

Adi Shankaracharya is believed to have lost his father, Shivaguru, at a young age. He renounced the world and turned a sanyasi against his mother’s wish and studied under Govinda, who was a pupil of Gaudapada.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Adi Shankaracharya was known to reconcile various sects - Vaishnavism, Shaivism, and Saktism - with the introduction of the Pañcāyatana form of worship, the simultaneous worship of five deities – Ganesha, Surya, Vishnu, Shiva and Devi, arguing that all deities were different forms of the one Brahman. Shankaracharya is known to consolidate doctrine of Advaita Vedanata and revived it at a time when Hindu culture was on decline.

Adi Shankara along with Madhava and Ramanuja played a significant role in shaping up Hinduism. The knowledge shared by them are still followed by their respective sects.

Date of Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti

Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti is observed on Panchami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month. It is usually observed in the month of April or May as per Gregorian calendar. This year it's being observed on May 12, Sunday.

Shubh muhurat

1236th Birth Anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya is being celebrated on Sunday, May 12, 2024

Panchami Tithi begins at 2:03 am on May 12, 2024

Panchami Tithi ends at 2:03 am on May 13, 2024

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2024: Date, puja timings, history and significance

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On