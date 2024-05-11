Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2024: Date, puja timings, history and significance

Shankaracharya Jayanti is marked every year to celebrate birth of Adi Shankara or Adi Shankaracharya, an Indian Vedic scholar who popularized and taught Advaita philosophy according to which atman and brahman, the invisible supreme being, are the same. Born in Kalady, Kerala during 788 C.E in a Nambudiri Brahman family, Adi Shankara disappeared at the age of 32 in year 820 C.E. In his short life, he majorly contributed towards shaping of Hindu culture and spirituality. The day is the time to reflect on the teachings of Shankaracharya and focus on spiritual growth and serving humanity. (Also read | Parshurama Jayanti 2024: Date, rituals, significance and everything that you need to know) Born in Kalady, Kerala during 788 C.E in a Nambudiri Brahman family, Adi Shankara disappeared at the age of 32 in year 820 C.E.(HT Photo)

History and significance of Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti

Adi Shankaracharya is believed to have lost his father, Shivaguru, at a young age. He renounced the world and turned a sanyasi against his mother’s wish and studied under Govinda, who was a pupil of Gaudapada.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Adi Shankaracharya was known to reconcile various sects - Vaishnavism, Shaivism, and Saktism - with the introduction of the Pañcāyatana form of worship, the simultaneous worship of five deities – Ganesha, Surya, Vishnu, Shiva and Devi, arguing that all deities were different forms of the one Brahman. Shankaracharya is known to consolidate doctrine of Advaita Vedanata and revived it at a time when Hindu culture was on decline.

Adi Shankara along with Madhava and Ramanuja played a significant role in shaping up Hinduism. The knowledge shared by them are still followed by their respective sects.

Date of Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti

Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti is observed on Panchami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month. It is usually observed in the month of April or May as per Gregorian calendar. This year it's being observed on May 12, Sunday.

Shubh muhurat

1236th Birth Anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya is being celebrated on Sunday, May 12, 2024

Panchami Tithi begins at 2:03 am on May 12, 2024

Panchami Tithi ends at 2:03 am on May 13, 2024