Parshurama Jayanti 2024: Date, rituals, significance and everything that you need to know

Parshurama Jayanti 2024: Lord Parshurama is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Parshurama Jayanti coincides with Akshaya Tritiya. Parshurama Jayanti is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country by the Hindu community. It is believed that Lord Parshurama is still alive and lives somewhere on earth in the mountains. Every year, Parshurama Jayanti is observed with dedication and devotion. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day, here are a few things that we should be aware of. This year, Parshurama Jayanti will be observed on May 10.(Wikimedia Commons)

Date:

Parshurama Jayanti is observed on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. Akshaya Tritiya and Parshurama Jayanti are celebrated on the same day. This year, Parshurama Jayanti will be observed on May 10. According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi will begin at 4:17 AM on May 10 and will end at 2:50 AM on May 11.

Rituals:

On the day of Parshurama Jayanti, devotees wake up early and take a holy bath. Then they observe fast and offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu. Sweets, flowers, sandalwood, vermilion and basil leaves are offered to the idol of Lord Vishnu. People avoid grains or pulses for the day, and instead consume fruits, milk and other Satvik food items.

Significance:

Lord Parshurama is considered one of the seven Chiranjeevi's of humanity. He was a Brahmin with the qualities of a Kshatriya, who was believed to have attacked Lord Ganesha once. It is believed that he is bestowed with immortality. According to Kalki Puran, it is believed that Lord Parshurama will emerge again to teach Shashtra Vidya to Lord Kalki in the Kaliyug. Lord Kalki is the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Even though Lord Parshurama is not widely worshipped like Lord Krishna and Lord Rama, there are a number of temples dedicated to Lordr Parshurama in South India, such as Udupi district of Karnataka.