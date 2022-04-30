Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Puja rituals, shubh muhurat, auspicious time to buy gold

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Akshaya Tritiya, a Hindu and Jain spring festival, is considered one of the most auspicious days of the year to make fresh beginnings. The day falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha according to drikpanchang.com. This year Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on May 3.

The word Akshaya means 'never diminishing' which means the benefits of good deeds or auspicious things done on this day like yajna, japa, dan and punya would never diminish. The day is also considered auspicious for marriages, new investments or ventures as the things started on this day are believed to bring a lot of success.

People also consider investing in gold auspicious on this day to get blessed with wealth throughout the year. Diwali and Dhanteras are the other auspicious two occasions for buying Gold.

According to legend, on this says Pandavas received an Akshaya Patra from Lord Krishna, which ensured endless food supply for their entire duration of exile, so people celebrating the day also hope their wealth multiplies throughout the year. Another mythological tale narrates how on this day Kuber was made the lord of the wealth and how worshipping him would bless people with wealth.

Puja vidhi for Akshaya Tritiya

People wake up early and wear fresh clothes to perform Akshaya Tritiya puja. Lord Ganesha, goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Vishnu are worshipped on this day and are offered yellow clothes and flowers. Prasad made of milk, rice and chana dal is offered to the lords and goddess and later distributed among family members.

Puja muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya

According to drikpanchang.com, Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat is between 05:39 AM to 12:18 PM on May 3, 2022

Muhurat to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya

The muhurat to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya is between 05:18 AM on May 3 and 05:38 AM on May 4.