Anti-Valentine's Week 2026 full list: From Slap Day to Breakup Day, check out complete calendar of all 7 anti-love days
Anti-Valentine's Week 2026 calendar: Anti-Valentine's Week, running from February 15 to 21, allows singles to engage in a humorous counter-celebration of love.
Anti-Valentine's Week 2026 Calendar: As the week of love wraps up, it’s time for singles to take centre stage with Anti-Valentine’s Week. While Valentine’s Day celebrates romance and grand gestures, this quirky spin-off is all about embracing singlehood with humour and a dash of sass. It’s a light-hearted counter-celebration for those not romantically involved, giving people a chance to acknowledge emotions beyond just love.
Spanning seven days, Anti-Valentine’s Week kicks off with Slap Day on February 15 and concludes with Breakup Day on February 21, marking a playful journey through the many shades of modern relationships. Check out all dates and days of the week here.
Anti-Valentine's Week 2026 calendar full list
|Anti-Valentine's Week Day
|Dates
|Slap Day
|February 15
|Kick Day
|February 16
|Perfume Day
|February 17
|Flirt Day
|February 18
|Confession Day
|February 19
|Missing Day
|February 20
|Breakup Day
|February 21
1. Slap Day – February 15
Anti-Valentine’s Week begins with Slap Day on February 15. While it’s symbolic (and definitely not about real violence), the idea is to give a metaphorical “slap” to past negativity. Let go of toxic memories, delete old chats, and remove reminders of an ex who hurt you. Think emotional detox, not drama.
2. Kick Day – February 16
Observed on February 16, Kick Day encourages you to give a symbolic “kick” to lingering baggage. Toss away old gifts, clear out emotional clutter, and make space for a fresh start. It’s all about reclaiming your peace.
3. Perfume Day – February 17
Perfume Day, celebrated on February 17, shifts the focus to self-love. Treat yourself to something that makes you feel confident and happy, maybe that perfume you’ve been eyeing for months. It’s a reminder that pampering yourself is always in style.
4. Flirt Day – February 18
On February 18, singles get a playful nudge to step back into the game. Flirt Day is about having fun, meeting new people, and shaking off hesitation. Whether it’s harmless banter or a bold move, this day celebrates confidence.
5. Confession Day – February 19
Confession Day falls on February 19 and is all about honesty. Tell your crush how you feel, express what’s been on your mind, or even apologise to someone you may have hurt. It’s a day to clear the air and open your heart.
6. Missing Day – February 20
Celebrated on February 20, Missing Day allows you to express that you miss someone special. It could be a friend, a former partner, or a long-time crush. Sometimes, simply acknowledging your feelings can bring closure or clarity.
7. Breakup Day – February 21
Anti-Valentine’s Week concludes with Breakup Day on February 21. If you’re stuck in a relationship that no longer feels right, this day symbolises choosing self-respect and freedom. Sometimes, walking away is the bravest act of self-love.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Merry Christmas 2025 on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.