Flirt Day 2025 date: History, significance, fun ideas to celebrate Anti-Valentine's day with strangers and friends

Flirt Day 2025: Anti-Valentine's Week is all about having fun and poking fun at traditional Valentine's Day expectations. Flirt Day is a lighthearted celebration of playful flirting, without any serious romantic expectations. Here's a rundown on Flirt Day, a part of Anti-Valentine's Week 2025. Also read | Anti-Valentine's Week 2025 Calendar Full List: Kick Day to Missing Day, what each day after Valentine's Week means Flirt Day is on February 15: It is a day to playfully flirt with friends or strangers, keeping things light and casual. (Pic made with Canva)

Flirt Day 2025 date

It is the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week, and is celebrated on February 18, which falls on Tuesday in 2025.

Flirt Day 2025 history and significance

Anti-Valentine's Week, including Flirt Day, is believed to have originated in the early 2000s as a humorous, tongue-in-cheek response to the traditional Valentine's Day celebrations. This is the perfect day to, you guessed it right, flirt!

This day is meant for all the singles out there. It's a day to have fun, be playful, and enjoy the thrill of flirting without any strings attached. Flirt Day is all about having fun and being playful. Be respectful, consensual, and genuine in your interactions, and always prioritise others' boundaries and comfort.

Here are some ideas to celebrate Flirt Day 2025

1. Playful banter: Engage in lighthearted, playful conversations with friends, colleagues, or even strangers.

2. Flirty messages: Send playful, flirtatious messages to friends or crushes, but be sure to keep it respectful and consensual.

3. Dress to impress: Wear your best, most confident outfit to turn heads and spark conversations.

4. Flirting games: Play games that involve flirting, such as ‘Would you rather...’ or ‘Truth or Dare’.

5. Host a flirting party: Gather friends for a fun, flirtatious party with games, music, and playful activities.

6. Practice self-love: Celebrate your own awesomeness and practice self-love, because flirting starts with confidence and self-appreciation.

More about Anti-Valentine's Week

Anti-Valentine's Week consists of Slap Day (February 13th), a tongue-in-cheek celebration of 'slapping' away unwanted romantic advances, Kick Day (February 14th), a playful ‘kick’ to traditional Valentine's Day expectations, and Perfume Day (February 15th), a day to shower yourself with your favourite perfumes and scents.

Then there is Flirt Day (February 16th), a day to playfully flirt and have fun, without any serious romantic expectations, Confession Day (February 17th), a day to confess your feelings, but not necessarily romantic ones, Missing Day (February 18th), a day to acknowledge and appreciate the people who are missing from your life, and finally, Breakup Day (February 19th) to celebrate moving on from past relationships.