Kick Day 2025: Date, history, significance and fun ways to celebrate the day 2 of Anti-Valentine's Week

Kick Day 2025: Kick Day marks the second day of Anti-Valentine's Week, serving as a lighthearted and amusing contrast to traditional love celebrations. While Valentine's Day focuses on romance, Kick Day offers a chance to shake off the pressure and find humour in the idea of love. This day is perfect for singles, the heartbroken, or anyone uninterested in conventional festivities. It's all about "kicking" away over-the-top romantic expectations and embracing a fun, carefree attitude instead. (Also read: Anti-Valentine's Week 2025 Calendar Full List: Slap Day to Breakup Day, what each day after Valentine's Week means ) Kick Day 2025: Check out date, history, significance and celebration of Kick Day. (HT photo)

When is Kick Day 2025

The second day of the Anti-Valentine's Week is celebrated as Kick Day and it falls on February 16. This year it will be observed on Sunday.

Kick Day 2025 history and signifcance

Observed on February 16, Kick Day follows Slap Day as a lighthearted yet symbolic way to eliminate negativity. Though unofficial, it has gained popularity among those looking to "kick out" bad vibes and embrace a fresh start.

Kick Day carries significance as a reminder to eliminate negativity and make space for positivity in our lives. As a key part of Anti-Valentine's Week, it symbolises the importance of letting go of anything that no longer serves us, whether it's toxic relationships, negative people, unhealthy habits, or lingering regrets. It's a day to embrace self-growth, resilience, and a fresh start.

How to celebrate Kick Day

Let go of negativity: Cut ties with toxic people, habits, or regrets holding you back.

Declutter old memories: Get rid of past relationship souvenirs or anything linked to negativity.

Have fun with friends: Playfully “kick” each other for laughs or engage in friendly banter.

Stay active: Try kickboxing, football, or a workout to channel energy into something positive.

Set fresh goals: Focus on self-improvement, new aspirations, and a positive mindset.