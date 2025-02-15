Slap Day 2025: Date, history, significance, how to celebrate and all you need to know about Anti-Valentine's Week day 1

Slap Day 2025 kickstarts anti-Valentine's Day celebrations. Slap Day is observed on February 15, the day after Valentine's Day on February 14. While Valentine's Day is all about love and affection, Slap Day is a humorous way to poke fun at the idea of forced romance and cheesy gestures. Also read | Valentine's Week Calendar 2025: Kiss Day to Hug Day, know about February's 7 days of love Slap Day 2025 is right after Valentine's Day 2025: Here's how to celebrate the day. (Pinterest)

Anti-Valentine's Week calendar 2025

Did you know Anti-Valentine's Week begins just a day after Valentine's Day? It consists of seven days – Slap Day on February 15, Kick Day on February 16, Perfume Day on February 17, Flirt Day on February 18, Confession Day on February 19, Missing Day on February 20, and Breakup Day on February 21.

Slap Day 2025 date

Slap Day is on February 15, which falls on Saturday this year. It is observed just a day after Valentine's Week, which concludes with Valentine's Day on February 14, a day filled with love and romance.

Slap Day 2025 history and significance

The origins of Slap Day are unclear, but it's believed to have started as a social media meme or a joke. Slap Day is all about having fun and not taking things too seriously. Slap Day is a lighthearted way to parody the commercialisation of Valentine's Day.

It's a day to poke fun at the idea of forced romance and to celebrate the idea that it's okay to be single or to not conform to societal expectations of love and relationships. So, go ahead and poke fun at the idea of Valentine's Day, but do it with kindness and respect.

Slap Day 2025: Fun ways to celebrate

Share funny memes and jokes on social media using the hashtag #SlapDay. Or play pranks on your friends and family, but make sure they're not mean-spirited. You can also write a humorous letter or card to someone you know, poking fun at the idea of Valentine's Day.

Better still? Have a 'slap'-themed party with friends, complete with slap-themed decorations and games. But the best plan: pick an anti-love movie to screen at home, and surround yourself with your favourite people.

If you need some help with the quotes and messages you can share on Slap Day 2025, here are some suggestions:

1. "Happy Slap Day to all the singles out there! You're not alone, and you're definitely not missing out!"

2. "Slap Day: because Valentine's Day is so last season."

3. "Don't get slapped by the pressure of Valentine's Day. Celebrate Slap Day instead!"