Slap Day 2026 on February 15: All you need to know about Anti-Valentine's Week day 1 for singles, heartbroken

Slap Day 2026: A day after Valentine's Day, as the scent of roses fades and the heart-shaped balloons begin to deflate, a different kind of energy takes over. February 15 marks Slap Day, the official kickoff of Anti-Valentine's Week. Slap Day is the first day of Anti-Valentine's Week, which is dedicated to the singles, and those looking to detoxify their lives from past relationships.

While Valentine’s Week is designed for those in the throes of romance, the following seven days – Anti-Valentine’s Week – are dedicated to the singles, the heartbroken, and those looking to detoxify their lives from past relationships.

What is Slap Day? Celebrated every year on February 15, Slap Day isn't an invitation for physical violence. Instead, it serves as a symbolic wake-up call. For many, it is the day to finally 'slap away' the memories of an ex-partner or the feelings for someone who didn’t reciprocate their love. Over the past few years, the day usually trends on social media with people sharing memes and 'vibe checks', highlighting the importance of self-respect over lingering heartache.

What is the significance of Slap Day? Slap Day is about slapping away the toxicity, the mixed signals, and the ghosts of relationships past. It marks the transition from the 'mushiness' of February 14 to a period of self-reflection and moving on. Youngsters often celebrate by jokingly 'slapping' their single friends with reality checks about their dating choices.

How to celebrate Slap Day 2026 (the right way) Rather than focusing on bitterness, Slap Day should be used for closure. Delete your ex's number to give that 'delete' button a metaphorical slap or remove old gifts or photos that no longer serve your happiness. Use Slap Day to remind yourself that your worth isn't defined by a relationship status.

What is Anti-Valentine’s Week 2026? Check full list If you’re looking to navigate the post-Valentine’s season, here is the roadmap for the rest of the week. February 15 marks Slap Day, which is all about slapping away bad memories and toxic vibes. Then on February 16 comes Kick Day, it focuses on kicking out the negativity and moving forward. On February 17 comes Perfume Day, a day dedicated to pampering yourself with a new scent (self-love).

Flirt Day on February 18 is about dipping your toes back into the dating pool — casually. Then on Confession Day, February19, tell someone how you truly feel (or clear your conscience). On February 20 falls Missing Day, a day about acknowledging the people you actually miss (friends or family), followed by the last day of Anti-Valentine's Day Week on February 21, Breakup Day, the final step to freedom and starting a new chapter.