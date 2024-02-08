Baba Amte's Death Anniversary 2024: Inspiring life story of Baba Amte, famous quotes
Baba Amte's Death Anniversary 2024: Here's the inspiring story of Baba Amte and quotes by him which we should follow in life.
Baba Amte's Death Anniversary 2024: Baba Amte was a social activist and often referred to as the last true follower of Mahatma Gandhi's principles and way of life. Baba Amte is an extremely respectable personality who is known for his work towards uplifting the patients with Leprosy. His real name was Murlidhar Devidas Amte. He died on February 9, 2008. This year marks Baba Amte's 16th death anniversary. Baba Amte followed Gandhi's principles, teachings and his way of life. His work in rehabilitation and empowerment of people with leprosy is respected and hailed. As we observe Baba Amte's 16th death anniversary this year, here is the life story of Baba Amte and his teachings that we should live by.
Inspiring life story of Baba Amte:
Baba Amte was born to Devidas Amte and Laxmibai in Hinganghat, Wardha, Maharashtra on December 26, 1914. During his previous life of privilege, he hunted animals and led a luxurious life. However, when we encountered a person with Leprosy, he observed his decaying body – this filled him with an overwhelming sense of fear. Since then, he started working for the betterment of people with Leprosy. He also joined the Indian Freedom Movement under the influence of Mahatma Gandhi and worked as a defence lawyer for leaders imprisoned by the British during the Quit India Movement.
In 1948, Baba Amte founded the Anandwan Ashram as a rehabilitation center for people with Leprosy. He taught them skills so that they can be self-defendant in life. He also led a life of Gandhian principle – he wore only Khadi clothes and ate fruits and vegetables that were produced in the ashram farms.
In 1990, Baba Amte joined Medha Patkar's Narmada Bachao Andolan – this movement was done with the intention of protesting against the displacement of inhabitants and damaging the environment due to the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam.
Famous quotes of Baba Amte:
- I sought my soul, but my soul I could not see, I sought my god, but my god eluded me; And then I sought my sisters and my brothers, and in them I found all three.
- I took up leprosy work. Not to help anyone, but to overcome that fear in my life. That it worked out good for others was a by-product. But the fact is: I did it to overcome fear.
- Happiness is a continuous creative activity of imaginatively comparing your experiences to things that aren't as good and thereby feeling happy and grateful.
- If you are through with dreams, then progress halts.
- The future belongs to the common man with uncommon determination.