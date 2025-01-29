Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Basant Panchami 2025: When is Vasant Panchami? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, significance, rituals of Saraswati Puja

BySanya
Jan 29, 2025 12:24 PM IST

Vasant Panchami 2025: Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, is just around the corner. The Hindu festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

Basant Panchami 2025: Vasant Panchami or Basant Panchami is a joyous celebration that marks the beginning of spring and the triumph of knowledge and creativity over ignorance and darkness. This year, Vasant Panchami falls on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The significant Hindu festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge, music, arts, science, and technology. Also read | Know Saraswati Puja vidhi, important rituals, samagri

Basant Panchami 2025 is on February 2 this year. (Pic courtesy: Drikpanchang.com)
Basant Panchami 2025 is on February 2 this year. (Pic courtesy: Drikpanchang.com)

Lord Ganesha is also worshipped with the Goddess. In India, mustard flowers bloom during Basant Panchami. Moreover, the festival is associated with the colour yellow.

Vasant Panchami 2025 date and timing

Although there is no special time to perform Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami, one should make sure that puja is done when Panchami tithi is prevailing. The puja is typically performed during the Purvahna Kala, which falls between sunrise and midday.

As per Drikpanchang.com, Vasant Panchami muhurat is from 09:14 am to 12:11 pm with a 2 hour, 57 minute-duration.

Here are the details:

⦿ Vasant Panchami madhyahna moment: 12:11 pm

⦿ Panchami tithi begins: 09:14 am on February 2, 2025

⦿ Panchami tithi ends: 06:52 am on February 3, 2025

Happy Basant Panchami 2025: Know all about the Saraswati Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, important rituals and samagri needed to do the puja inside.(HT Photo)
Happy Basant Panchami 2025: Know all about the Saraswati Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, important rituals and samagri needed to do the puja inside.(HT Photo)

Basant Panchami: Significance of Saraswati Puja

On this auspicious day, people worship Goddess Saraswati to seek her blessings for wisdom, knowledge, and creativity. It's also a time for fresh beginnings, as students and teachers dress in new clothes and offer prayers to the Goddess. Saraswati Puja is an integral part of Basant Panchami celebrations.

People offer yellow flowers, sweets, and other offerings to the Goddess, seeking her blessings for wisdom, knowledge, and creativity.

Basant Panchami puja vidhi, rituals and samagri

On the day of Saraswati Puja, people get up early and take a bath, wear yellow and white clothes, and worship Maa Saraswati. They install an idol or picture of the Goddess in their place of worship after bathing it in Ganga water and dressing the Goddess in yellow clothes.

After this, you can offer yellow flowers (marigold), Akshat, white sandalwood, yellow roli, yellow gulal, incense, and yellow-coloured sweets, and worship Maa Saraswati by lighting a lamp, singing Saraswati Vandana, chanting mantras, and performing aartis. People also keep their notebooks, office diaries, school materials, and more in front of Maa Saraswati and worship the items. Meanwhile, people associated with any art field (like dance and music) worship their instruments.

Vasant Panchami 2025: Celebrations across India

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is celebrated with great fervor across India, with different states having their unique traditions and customs. Some notable celebrations include:

⦿ West Bengal and Bihar: People worship Goddess Saraswati with yellow flowers, sweets, and other offerings.

⦿ Odisha: Students and teachers participate in yagnas, and toddlers begin their formal education on this day.

⦿ Punjab: Sikhs celebrate Basant Panchami with kite-flying competitions and other festivities.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On