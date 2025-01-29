Basant Panchami 2025: When is Vasant Panchami? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, significance, rituals of Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami 2025: Vasant Panchami or Basant Panchami is a joyous celebration that marks the beginning of spring and the triumph of knowledge and creativity over ignorance and darkness. This year, Vasant Panchami falls on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The significant Hindu festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge, music, arts, science, and technology. Also read | Know Saraswati Puja vidhi, important rituals, samagri Basant Panchami 2025 is on February 2 this year. (Pic courtesy: Drikpanchang.com)

Lord Ganesha is also worshipped with the Goddess. In India, mustard flowers bloom during Basant Panchami. Moreover, the festival is associated with the colour yellow.

Vasant Panchami 2025 date and timing

Although there is no special time to perform Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami, one should make sure that puja is done when Panchami tithi is prevailing. The puja is typically performed during the Purvahna Kala, which falls between sunrise and midday.

As per Drikpanchang.com, Vasant Panchami muhurat is from 09:14 am to 12:11 pm with a 2 hour, 57 minute-duration.

Here are the details:

⦿ Vasant Panchami madhyahna moment: 12:11 pm

⦿ Panchami tithi begins: 09:14 am on February 2, 2025

⦿ Panchami tithi ends: 06:52 am on February 3, 2025

Happy Basant Panchami 2025: Know all about the Saraswati Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, important rituals and samagri needed to do the puja inside.(HT Photo)

Basant Panchami: Significance of Saraswati Puja

On this auspicious day, people worship Goddess Saraswati to seek her blessings for wisdom, knowledge, and creativity. It's also a time for fresh beginnings, as students and teachers dress in new clothes and offer prayers to the Goddess. Saraswati Puja is an integral part of Basant Panchami celebrations.

People offer yellow flowers, sweets, and other offerings to the Goddess, seeking her blessings for wisdom, knowledge, and creativity.

Basant Panchami puja vidhi, rituals and samagri

On the day of Saraswati Puja, people get up early and take a bath, wear yellow and white clothes, and worship Maa Saraswati. They install an idol or picture of the Goddess in their place of worship after bathing it in Ganga water and dressing the Goddess in yellow clothes.

After this, you can offer yellow flowers (marigold), Akshat, white sandalwood, yellow roli, yellow gulal, incense, and yellow-coloured sweets, and worship Maa Saraswati by lighting a lamp, singing Saraswati Vandana, chanting mantras, and performing aartis. People also keep their notebooks, office diaries, school materials, and more in front of Maa Saraswati and worship the items. Meanwhile, people associated with any art field (like dance and music) worship their instruments.

Vasant Panchami 2025: Celebrations across India

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is celebrated with great fervor across India, with different states having their unique traditions and customs. Some notable celebrations include:

⦿ West Bengal and Bihar: People worship Goddess Saraswati with yellow flowers, sweets, and other offerings.

⦿ Odisha: Students and teachers participate in yagnas, and toddlers begin their formal education on this day.

⦿ Punjab: Sikhs celebrate Basant Panchami with kite-flying competitions and other festivities.