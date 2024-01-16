One of the Founding Fathers of the United States, Benjamin Franklin was born on January 17, 1706 in Boston, Massachusetts and is remembered as one of the most versatile and accomplished figures of the American Enlightenment whose ideas, inventions and contributions to the founding of the USA have left a lasting legacy hence, his birthday is celebrated as Benjamin Franklin Day. He invented the lightning rod to protect buildings, the Franklin stove, the glass armonica and other significant contributions to science, particularly in the understanding of electricity, having developed the concept of positive and negative electrical charges. Benjamin Franklin Day: 10 inspiring quotes by Benjamin Franklin (File Photo by REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Illustration)

From his early life of working as a printer who published the successful newspaper ‘Pennsylvania Gazette’ and a writer who wrote and published "Poor Richard's Almanack", which contained numerous aphorisms and advice to playing a crucial role in the American Revolution and being a part of the committee that drafted the Declaration of Independence, Benjamin Franklin was a polymath who excelled in many fields.

Ahead of Benjamin Franklin Day this Wednesday, here are 10 inspiring quotes by him as we mark his birth anniversary:

"Well done is better than well said."

"An investment in knowledge pays the best interest."

"Lost time is never found again."

"By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail."

"He that can have patience can have what he will."

"Do not anticipate trouble, or worry about what may never happen. Keep in the sunlight."

"Energy and persistence conquer all things."

"Happiness depends more on the inward disposition of mind than on outward circumstances."

"Diligence is the mother of good luck."

"Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise."

Bonus - “Do not squander time for that is the stuff life is made of.” Benjamin Franklin passed away on April 17, 1790, at the age of 84, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.