Bhai Dooj 2025: Top 6 last minute gifts for sisters and brothers

Bhai Dooj 2025: Siblings may squabble and snitch on each other, but at the end of the day, they have their backs. Celebrating this chaotic yet wholesome bond, Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival that honours the quiet sibling bond, one that is rooted in both teasing and unwavering support. The common ritual of this festival includes sisters applying a tilak on their brothers' foreheads, along with doing a sacred aarti, wishing for their well-being and prosperity. Brothers give presents in exchange. On Bhai Dooj, the ritual is centred around brothers giving their sister a gift, expressing gratitude. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Traditionally, gifts are given by the brother only, but nowadays, even women share the same sentiment by gifting presents. This year, Bhai Dooj is on October 23.

If you haven't yet decided on a gift, don't worry. With plenty of same-day (or within minutes) delivery services, your last-minute gift planning is easier than you think. One gifting hack that can save your time is to consider their hobbies or interests. For example, if it's gardening, you can pick a nice, all-season houseplant or if it's reading, then a compact desk lamp or fancy booknook.

Still brainstorming? Here are some of the gift ideas we have curated for brothers and sisters to celebrate your Tom and Jerry-like bond.

For sisters:

As per the customary, age-old ritual, brothers gift presents after sisters complete the aarti. The gift symbolises the brother's promise of protection. Check out these ideas and see if they spark your lightbulb. Recommendations are not ranked in any order.

1. Premium gourmet chocolate set

Consider an assortment of gourmet chocolates- rich dark chocolates, creamy milk chocolates, and more. Pair a DIY card with this set.

2. Gift card

A digital gift card is a smarter alternative to cash. Cash often feels impersonal, but when you give them the gift card for the place they usually shop at, it gives them the freedom to choose what they really want. To make it extra special, you can print the gift card code on a pretty card (or DIY yourself) and present it with a fresh flower bouquet.

3. Scented candle set

The first things related to pampering and self-care that pop into your head may be skincare or body care products. But it is generally better to exercise caution since you may not have complete information on their skin conditions. Much of the product's effectiveness, even if it's wrapped in fancy ribbons and packets, depends on the ingredients. It may cause a reaction.

The same goes for perfumes, as some may be picky about the scent notes they carry throughout the day. And it is an age-old stereotype that all women would warm up to floral scent notes.

If you really want to get your sister a self-care gift, consider gifting something for her space, like scented candle sets.

4. Pop-up DIY card ideas:

Brothers, especially teenage ones, can be too nonchalant, lost in a phonk, EDM or metal playlist while doing pushups at midnight or gaming. But this Bhai Dooj, surprise your sisters with DIY cards that reveal you care, even in small, goofy acts of affection. Instead of a plain card, try the pop-up ones; the 3D effect really makes it fun and memorable.



For brothers:

Sisters too can reciprocate on Bhai Dooj by gifting their brothers something,

1. Grooming kit

First up, let's look at the utility category. An essential could be a grooming kit, such as electric trimmers, shavers, practical and thoughtful, which he can use every day.

2. As per interest

Personalise the gift as per interests, if it's a gamer, then a new gaming mouse or headset, if into sports, then sports gear or a fitness tracker.