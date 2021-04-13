Bohag Bihu 2021: History, significance and wishes to share with your loved ones

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in the North Eastern state of Assam and marks the start of the Assamese New Year. The festival starts in mid-April and goes on for seven days and this year Bohag Bihu will start on April 14 and end on April 20.

The observance, which promotes the celebration of ethnic diversity, is essentially a harvest festival and also aims to unite the different native communities of Assam. As per the Assamese Calendar, Bohag marks the beginning of Rongali Bihu and it involvles seven phases including 'Sot', 'Raati', 'Goru', 'Manuh', 'Kutum', 'Mela' and 'Sera'.

Given the surging Covid cases in the country, and although the festival is being celebrated in some parts with health and safety protocols in place, it is still best to stay indoors and not venture out unless absolutely necessary. However, one can always partake in the celebrations by sending virtual wishes to their near and dear ones, read on:

Another, Bihu, another Year and here you are awaiting for a life that you have always imagined for! May your world fill with life and the surrounding gets surrounded with love!

May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm; and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Heartiest Bihu wishes to you and your family!

Enjoy the festive season! Sing and dance with fun…Wishing you happiness, prosperity, health and success on this Bihu.

It’s time to welcome the colours of spring and enjoy the festivities that Bihu brings. Let us look forward to a year filled with peace, prosperity, joy and satisfaction. Happy Bihu to you!

Let us welcome this Rongali Bihu with great hope, eagerness, and anticipation. Wishing you a year of joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity! Happy Bihu to you!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter