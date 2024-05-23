Buddha Purnima 2024: 5 lesser-known facts about Gautam Buddha that we should know

Buddha Purnima 2024: One of the most auspicious days of the year is here. Every year, Buddha Purnima is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Observed by the Buddhist community, Buddha Purnima is believed to be the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. It is observed as the day when Siddhartha Gautam attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree in Bodh Gaya and became Gautam Buddha. Before attaining enlightenment, he went through deep and long meditation to understand the essence of human existence and the root cause of all suffering. Buddha Purnima is being celebrated on May 23. As we bask in the festivities, here are a few things to know about Gautam Buddha. Observed by the Buddhist community, Buddha Purnima is believed to be the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. (Unsplash)

Lesser-known facts about Gautam Buddha:

Astrologer's prediction: Even before Gautam Buddha was born, an astrologer predicted that the son of Suddhodhana will be a great person or a holy man. This made Suddhodhana scared – after Siddhartha Gautam was born, he built three palaces with all kinds of worldly luxuries to keep Siddhartha away from religious teachings.

Gautam Buddha's family: Gautam Buddha was locked inside the palace for many years to prevent him from having any knowledge about the outside world. He was born to Suddhodhana, King of Nepal and Queen Maha, Princess of Koli. He later got married to Yashodhara and had a son named Rahul.

Introduction to spirituality: Gautam Buddha was inclined to knowing more about life when at the age of 29, during one of his rides in the countryside, he saw four things – an old man, a corpse, a sick man and a wandering ascetic. These things changed his perspective on life.

Wife and son: Gautam Buddha left home at an early age to seek knowledge about the truth of life. However, later he reconciled with his father and his wife who became a nun and disciple. His son Rahul became the youngest monk at the age of seven and started staying with Gautam Buddha.

Buddha's travels: to seek answers about life and existence, Gautam Buddha travelled tirelessly till the age of 80. He taught his followers to give the best to humanity, as nothing in the world is permanent.