Celebrity Valentine's Day weddings: Salma Hayek to Arshad Warsi and Mandira Bedi, stars who chose February 14 to marry
It turns out the Valentine’s Day wedding club is more crowded than you might think. On February 14, many famous couples celebrate wedding anniversaries.
Valentine's Day 2026: While February 14 is typically reserved for roses and candlelight dinners, a few celebrities decided to make the 'day of love' even more special by getting married. From a surprise courthouse wedding in Paris to multi-cultural ceremonies in Mumbai, here is a look at stars – including Salma Hayek, Francois-Henri Pinault, Arshad Warsi, Maria Goretti – who picked February 14 to tie the knot. Also read | Happy Valentine's Day 2026 wishes: 199+ images, romantic messages, quotes for your wife, husband, girlfriend, boyfriend
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault (2009)
Hollywood actor Salma Hayek tied the knot with French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault on Valentine’s Day in 2009. The ceremony was far from the sprawling gala one might expect. In fact, she later revealed it was a ‘surprise’ orchestrated by her family to help her overcome her 'phobia of marriage'. They whisked her away to a courthouse in Paris where the couple legally wed in an intimate setting.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter (2015)
For fans of Sherlock, February 14, 2015, was the day the world’s most famous detective officially went off the market. Benedict Cumberbatch married director Sophie Hunter in a romantic, low-key ceremony in the UK. The two, who were expecting their first child at the time, chose the 12th-century Church of St Peter and St Paul in Mottistone for their vows.
Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti (1999)
Actor Arshad Warsi and VJ-turned-chef Maria Goretti walked down the aisle on February 14, 1999. While the date seems perfectly curated, the Munna Bhai MBBS star once admitted the timing was actually a matter of logistics rather than sentimentality. The couple had a Christian wedding followed by a traditional nikah. In recent interviews, Arshad joked that they chose the date because of work schedules and the Lenten season, not because they wanted a 'cheesy' anniversary.
Ram Kapoor and Gautami Gadgil (2003)
One of Indian television’s most beloved couples, Ram and Gautami met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir. They chose Valentine’s Day 2003 to marry, and on February 14, 2026, they celebrate 23 years of togetherness. Ram often credits Gautami for his professional success, citing her deep understanding of the industry as their secret sauce.
Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal (1999)
The late filmmaker Raj Kaushal and actor Mandira Bedi also chose the 1999 date (the same as Arshad Warsi). While Raj died in 2021, Mandira continues to honour their bond. In recent interviews, she has spoken about her ‘choice to swim’ and stay strong for their two children, Vir and Tara.
