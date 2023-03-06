Choti Holi 2023: Date, history and significance of Holika Dahan

Choti Holi 2023: This traditional Hindu festival, also known as Holika Dahan or choti Holi, is a lively and joyful occasion that brings people together for prayer, socializing, and fun. With bonfires lit to symbolize the victory of good over evil, and the burning of Holika representing the triumph of devotion over wickedness, Choti Holi is a festival full of meaning and symbolism. So join in the festivities, smear some colours, and indulge in some delicious sweets - Choti Holi is a time for joy and celebration! From history to significance, here is all you want to know about this auspicious festival.

When is Choti Holi 2023?

Choti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan, will be celebrated across India on March 07. According to the Drik Panchang calendar, the Purnima Tithi will start at 04:17 PM on March 06 and conclude at 06:09 PM on March 07, 2023.

Holika Dahan Muhurta: 06:24 PM to 08:51 PM

Bhadra Punchha: 12:43 AM to 02:01 AM

Bhadra Mukha: 02:01 AM to 04:11 AM

History of Choti Holi:

Choti Holi comes with a lot of historical significance and is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. The story behind Choti Holi is centred around the demon king Hiranyakashyap and his son Prahlad, who was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Hiranyakashyap was a tyrant who believed himself to be the most powerful being in the universe and demanded that everyone worship him. However, Prahlad refused to do so and continued to worship Lord Vishnu, which enraged his father.

Hiranyakashyap decided to kill his son, and he enlisted the help of his sister, Holika, who was immune to fire. Holika tricked Prahlad into sitting on a pyre with her, hoping that he would perish in the flames. But to everyone's amazement, it was Holika who was burned to ashes, while Prahlad emerged unscathed. This event symbolized the victory of good over evil and is celebrated as Choti Holi.

Significance of Holika Dahan:

The festival is primarily associated with the triumph of good over evil and the victory of devotion over wickedness. It is believed that the bonfires that are lit on this day represent the burning of the demoness Holika, who was killed while trying to kill Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Holika's death symbolizes the victory of good over evil and the triumph of righteousness over sin.

Holika Dahan also signifies the end of the winter season and the beginning of spring. It is a time for people to come together, socialize, and have fun. In addition to its religious and cultural significance, Holika Dahan also has ecological significance. The bonfires that are lit on this day are made from dried leaves and twigs, which helps in the cleansing of the environment and the prevention of diseases.

