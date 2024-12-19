Christmas 2024: What to give colleagues for Secret Santa? Here's how to choose perfect gift + 20 options under 500

The craze for Secret Santa has increasingly taken over corporate offices even in India in the last few year. The HR department at everyone's workplace has gone into overdrive, assigning everyone a person to bring a gift for this Christmas. If you have also been part of the same and are wondering what to gift a complete stranger, we have got help. (Also read: Top winter getaways for Christmas 2024: What you can do in Rann Of Kutch, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha) Secret Santa is all the craze at workplaces in India these days. Are you participating?

How to choose a gift?

Choosing the right gift for someone involves understanding their personality, interests, and preferences. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you:

1. Observe Their Interests

Hobbies: Do they love reading, cooking, fitness, or art? Choose something that complements their hobby.

Work/Studies: A thoughtful gift related to their professional or academic life can be useful.

Social Media or Conversations: Pay attention to things they mention or post about—favorite shows, activities, or wishlist items.

2. Consider Their Personality

Minimalist: Opt for simple, functional gifts like a sleek notebook or plain scented candles.

Quirky/Fun-Loving: Go for colourful or unique items like funky socks or fun desk toys.

Sentimental: Choose personalised items like custom keychains, photo frames, or handwritten notes.

Practical: Get something they can use daily, like a travel mug or portable charger.

Secret Santa is a lovely way of getting to know your colleagues.

3. Budget-Friendly Personalization

Adding a handwritten note or small customization can elevate even a simple gift.

4. Ask Mutual Friends/Colleagues

If you’re unsure, someone who knows them well can give helpful suggestions.

5. Fallback Options

If you’re still uncertain, go for universally appreciated items like chocolates, gift cards, or plants.

What to buy in ₹ 500 budget?

For Friends:

Customized Keychains or Trinkets: Personalized with their name or favorite symbol.

Desk Plants: Small succulents or cacti in cute pots.

Scented Candles: Available in unique fragrances like vanilla or lavender.

Mini Journals or Notebooks: Stylish and handy for jotting down notes or thoughts.

Quirky Socks: Fun patterns or cartoon themes they'll love.

Chocolates or Snack Boxes: A mix of premium or artisanal treats.

DIY Craft Kit: Simple kits like origami or bracelet-making.

Phone Grips or Popsockets: With trendy or personalized designs.

Photo Frame: A small, elegant frame for their favorite memories.

Tea or Coffee Samplers: A selection of unique flavors or blends.

For Colleagues:

Desktop Organizer: A compact and practical item for their workspace.

Travel Mugs: Insulated cups for coffee or tea on the go.

Pen and Stationery Sets: Sleek and professional-looking options.

Mini Aroma Diffusers: A soothing touch for their desk.

Bookmark Sets: Creative designs for book lovers.

Re-usable Tote Bags: Eco-friendly and stylish.

Desk Toys or Stress Balls: Fun and useful for a quick break.

Portable Phone Stand: Foldable and perfect for video calls.

Coasters: Sets with quirky or elegant designs.

Pack of Handmade Soaps: Gentle and aromatic options.

Parts of this story have been generated via AI.