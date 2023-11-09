Dhanteras 2023: How to perform Lakshmi puja on Dhanteras; know rituals, puja vidhi, best timings and more

Dhanteras 2023: The auspicious festival of Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is just around the corner. In the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha, which occurs in the Ashvin or Kartika month. This year, on Friday, November 10, the occasion will be celebrated with much grandeur and ceremony across India. On this day, devotees pay homage to Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu deities of prosperity and wealth. The translations of the word "Dhanteras" are "wealth" (Dhan) and "thirteenth" (Teras). It is believed that making significant purchases on this day will bring in blessings and wealth in one's life. It marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival, which ends on Bhai dooj. From puja vidhi to rituals, all the details inside. (Also read: Dhanteras 2023: From utensils to jewellery, 10 auspicious items you must buy on this day for good luck and prosperity ) Dhanteras 2023: How to perform Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras; all details inside(istockphoto)

How to perform Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras

It is during the Pardosh Kaal that the Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras. Just before the start of the rituals, a new piece of cloth is offered to the goddess, which is on a raised platform, and a handful of grains are spread in the centre of the cloth. In the centre of the cloth, a handful of grains is spread. A kalash is also set up with - gangajal (which fills half of the kalash), betel nut, a flower, a coin, mango leaves and grains of rice. A lotus is then drawn over the grains with haldi powder and the idol of Goddess Lakshmi is kept on it along with the idol of Lord Ganesha. A lamp is lit and Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are offered flowers, haldi and vermillion. The following mantra is then chanted by the devotees:

“Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Mahalakshmaye Namaha”

Goddess Lakshmi's idol is placed on a dish and given a panchamrit bath after the chanting. Next, sandal paste, saffron paste, perfume, haldi, gulal vermillion, and abeer are offered to the goddess. After then, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi in order to obtain her blessings for wealth, achievement, and contentment.

Dhanteras 2023 puja rituals and vidhi

1. Take a holy bath as soon as you wake up in the morning.

2. Clean the house, paying special attention to the puja room.

3. Decorate your house, both inside and out.

4. Set up an idol of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Laxmi, Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantri during Puja Muhurat.

5. To perform puja, light a diya with desi ghee, apply tilak, offer a garland and give them sweets.

6. In order to perform the puja, you should buy something during the Shubh Muhurat and place it in front of the idol. Then energise it with incense and apply tilak.

7. At dusk, a diya facing south-west is offered to Lord Yama on the outside of the house.

Dhanteras 2023 puja timings

According to Drik Panchang the puja timings and shubh muhurat for Dhanteras 2023 are as follows:

Dhanteras puja muhurat: 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 56 Mins

Pradosh kaal - 05:30 PM to 08:08 PM

Vrishabha kaal - 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM

Trayodashi tithi begins - 12:35 PM on Nov 10, 2023

Trayodashi tithi ends - 01:57 PM on Nov 11, 2023

What is the best time to perform puja

On Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja must be performed during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after dusk and lasts about two hours and twenty-four minutes. It is not recommended to perform Dhanteras puja on Choghadiya Muhurta as these are only suitable for travelling. If the Sthir Lagna is in effect during Pradosh Kaal, it is the ideal time for Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras. Sthir means fixed, as in immovable. The best time to perform Dhanteras Puja is during Sthir Lagna, as it allows Lakshmiji to reside in your home. During the festivities of Diwali, Vrishabha Lagna, which is considered Sthir, usually coincides with Pradosh Kaal.

