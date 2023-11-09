Diwali 2023: The festival of lights is almost here. Every year, Diwali is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. People decorate their homes in colours and lights. Happiness prevails in the hearts of people. People also give presents to their loved ones during Diwali. Diwali starts with Dhanteras – the first day of the festivities. On the day of Dhanteras. People worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. People also purchase gold, silver, utensils, electronics and other assets. Diwali, for this year, will be celebrated on November 12. Usually, Chhoti Diwali falls a day before Diwali – however, this year, Chhoti Diwali falls on the same day of Diwali. Diwali 2023: Check Maha Lakhmi puja shubh muhurat, mantra, puja samagri(Unsplash)

Goddess Maha Lakshmi, Goddess Maha Kali and Goddess Saraswati are the forms of Goddess Lakshmi that are worshipped during Dhanteras and Diwali. Maha Lakshmi Puja is done on Diwali. Here is all that you need to know:

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2023: How to perform Lakshmi puja on Dhanteras; all details inside

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Shubh muhurat:

The best time to perform Maha Lakshmi Puja on Diwali is to perform during the Amavasya Tithi. The Tithi will start at 2:45 PM on November 12 and will end at 2:56PM on November 13.

Mantra:

Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed

Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Mahalakshmaye Namah॥

Puja Samagri:

According to the rituals, devotees get up early in the morning and take bath, and then start the day after paying their tributes to their ancestors and their prayers to the gods and goddesses. As the Maha Lakshmi puja falls in Amavasya Tithi, it is an auspicious time to perform shradh rituals as well. Usually, devotees keep fast for the whole day before performing Maha Lakshmi puja. They break the fast in the evening, after the puja rituals are done. The samagri required for Maha Lakshmi puja includes sweets, fruits, dry fruits, uts, betel leaves, coins and dishes made as bhog for the goddess.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON