Diwali 2023: Diwali is around the corner, and we cannot keep calm already. Every year, Diwali is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. The festival of lights is one of the most-awaited festivals of the year. People become homebound during this time to celebrate the special festival with their loved ones. People give presents to their near and dear ones during Diwali and decorate their homes with lights. The festivities of Diwali start with Dhanteras. A day before Diwali, Chhoti Diwali is celebrated. A day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja is observed. For this year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12. Chhoti Diwali also falls on the same date this year. Diwali 2023: Know about the importance of lotus flower during Laxmi puja; what is Laxmi Beej Mantra(Unsplash)

On Diwali, Maha Lakshmi puja is observed. Goddess Maha Lakshmi, Goddess Maha Kali and Goddess Saraswati are the forms of Goddess Lakshmi that are worshipped during Diwali. The lotus flower holds great significance for the Lakshmi puja. Here's why.

Significance of lotus flower:

Ashtakamal – eight lotus flowers – is very dear to Goddess Lakshmi. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi's incarnation evolved from the lotus flower. Hence, during Lakshmi puja, eight lotus flowers are offered to the goddess. In case lotus flowers are not available during the Lakshmi puja, devotees also offer jaggery to Goddess Lakshmi.

Mantras for Lakshmi puja:

Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed

Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Mahalakshmaye Namah॥

Importance of Lakshmi Beej mantra:

Lakshmi Beej mantra is a powerful mantra that can eradicate the lack of wealth from lives. It is believed that offering eight lotus flowers and chanting the Lakshmi Beej mantra in front of Goddess Maha Lakshmi helps the devotees come out of the cycle of debts. Wisdom is believed to increase when we chant the Lakshmi Beej mantra – it also helps in welcoming happiness and prosperity in our lives.

