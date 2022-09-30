Durga Puja 2022: Wishes, images to share with friends and family

Durga Puja 2022: The largest festival of the Bengalis is here. Every year, Durga Puja is awaited throughout the year to bask in the festivities of the ten-day festival. Durga Puja starts with Mahalaya – Debi'r bodhon. On the day of Mahalaya, the eyes are drawn on the idols of Goddess Durga. Mahalaya is also referred to as the first day of Durga Puja. During these ten days, the streets deck up, people wear new clothes and become homebound to spend the days with their families, friends, near and dear ones. Pandal hopping is one of the main attractions during this time. Themed puja pandals are made in various parts of West Bengal and people throng the streets to witness the same.

Durga Puja is also the time of the year when there is no bar on the happiness. It is the celebration of the homecoming of Goddess Durga and her four children to earth from Kailash Parvat. Goddess Lakhsmi, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartik also accompany their mother Goddess Durga. People wish each other happiness and prosperity during this time. We have curated a list of wishes, messages and images that you can share with friends and family during the festival:

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2022: Puja rituals; dos and don'ts to follow

Let Maa Durga beat all the demons of darkness and light your way with power. Happy Durga Puja.

“Devi-Mahatmayam has special meaning for spirituality,

With illumination, wisdom, strength - to freedom finally!

- 150 -” ― Munindra Misra, Devi Mahatmayam in English Rhyme

Durga Puja starts on Mahalaya.

The largest festival of happiness is here. May you have a great Puja.

“While motherhood and warship were associated with Parvati and Durga,

Tantra was associated to Kali, food and agriculture to Annapurna.” - Sapan Saxena, The Tenth Riddle

Durga Puja is the celebration of Maa Durga's homecoming from Kailash Parvat.

Happy Durga Puja to you and your family. Wishing you prosperity and success.

“I am Shakti, as well as Shiva. I am everything male and female, light and dark, flesh and spirit. Perfectly balanced in one single moment lasting an eternity.” ― Robin Rumi, Naked Morsels: Short Stories of Spiritual Erotica

Maa Durga's kids Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Karthik also accompany her during this time.

“Tantrics flow with the rhythm of the universe, treating the universe as a manifestation of Shakti. They open themselves to receive universal energy and become a reservoir of those energies. ― Anupama Garg, The Tantric Curse

The nine avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped during this festival.

This Puja, forget all that ever held you back from attaining the success which you want. May you have a great day!

“What is more of a symbol of eternal growth and change than the Goddess? The eternal spiral of creation. Coiled like a serpent, our Shakti energy sits, waiting to be awakened within all of us.” ― Emma Mildon

Durga Puja is the largest festival of the Bengalis.

Our Goddess Durga is here and she is watching over you. May you get the success you are striving for.