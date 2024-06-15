Eid ul Adha 2024 Healthy Dessert Recipes: Indulge your sweet cravings without guilt this Bakrid
Eid ul Adha 2024 Healthy Dessert Recipes: Check out our curated list of delicious dessert recipes you can enjoy without any guilt this Bakrid.
Eid ul Adha 2024 Healthy Dessert Recipes: Eid ul Adha celebrations are incomplete without desserts. While satisfying your sweet tooth by gorging on delectable dessert feels blissful during the festivities, it can lead to post-festive guilt. So, to avoid feeling bad while you eat good food and satiating your sweet cravings guilt-free during Bakrid, we curated healthy dessert recipes. Check them out inside.
Eid ul Adha 2024 Healthy Dessert Recipes: Indulge without guilt
Sheer Khurma
(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)
Ingredients:
1/2 cup water
1 tin condensed milk
1 litre full-fat milk
7-8 dates, seedless and chopped
3-4 green cardamoms, crushed
1/2 cup sugar
1/4cup ghee
2 tbsp chironji
1/4 cup golden raisins
7-8 pistachios, sliced
8-10 almonds, sliced
8-10 cashews, chopped
1 cup whole wheat vermicelli (seviyan), crushed
¼ cup desiccated coconut
Chopped nuts for garnish
Saffron for garnish
Method:
1. Add water to a pressure cooker and immerse a tin of condensed milk in it. Cover and cook for 2 whistles on a medium flame.
2. Meanwhile, heat milk in a deep-bottomed heavy kadhai. Add dates to the milk and cook until they begin to change colour and the mixture reduces.
3. Now, add crushed cardamom pods, allow it to simmer for 3-4 minutes, and add sugar, stirring until the sugar begins to melt.
4. Add the cooked condensed milk, mix well, and cook until the milk thickens.
5. Heat 2 tbsp ghee in another pan, add chironji, and roast until fragrant. Add raisins, pistachios, almonds, and cashews. Roast until they begin to turn slightly brown.
6. Add the seviyan and roast until they turn brown.
7. Add in desiccated coconut and roast till fragrant.
8. Add the seviyan and dry fruit mixture to the milk, mix well and cook till it comes to a boil and thickens. Garnish with dry fruits and saffron, and serve hot.
Summer Fruit Basket
Ingredients
1 large watermelon
2 cups black and green grapes
1 medium peeled and cubed muskmelon
2 cups fresh blueberries
1 cup chopped jamun or plums
2 medium oranges and kiwi
A few slices of pineapple
Method
1. Cut a large watermelon in half and scoop the pulp into a bowl. The watermelon should resemble a basket.
2. In another bowl, combine all the fruits. Now, squeeze oranges in another bowl and pour the freshly squeezed juice on top of the fruits. Toss everything gently.
3. Put the fruits in the watermelon basket, and your healthy summer fruit basket is ready! This recipe will not only hydrate you and your family during the summer, but add an aesthetic touch to your dinner table.
Mango Millet Cheesecake Recipe
(Recipe By Chef Akash Khandelwal, ITC Hotels)
Ingredients
For Cheesecake
Cream Cheese 300 gms
Sweetened Condensed Milk 120 gms
White Chocolate 40 gms
Heavy Cream 130 gms
For Millet Crumble
Millet Biscuits 200 gms
Butter 50 gms
For Glaze
Vegetarian Gelatin 30 gms
Castor Sugar 400 gms
Mango juice 400 gms
Method:
For the Base
Crush millet cookies, add melted butter, and mix the ingredients thoroughly. Grease a cheesecake mould, line the bottom of the cake mould with the mixture and flatten equally.
For the Batter
1. Whisk Philadelphia-style cream cheese in a kitchen aid with a paddle attachment for 5-6 minutes until soft and smooth. Using a spatula, scrape down the sides regularly.
2. Chop the white chocolate into small pieces. In a saucepan, bring the heavy cream to a 35% boil, pour it over the chopped white chocolate, and make a ganache.
3. Stir the condensed milk into the ganache. Fold small amounts of the ganache mix into the cream cheese. Do the process continuously to avoid lumps.
4. Pour the cream cheese mixture over the crushed millet biscuits lined in the mould. Bake at 150 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes. Once done, cool down the cheesecake and refrigerate it.
For the Glaze
Boil mango juice and castor sugar in a pan. Add the vegetarian gelatin to the mixture. Once the glaze is set, you can pour it over the cheesecake.
Low-Fat Seviyan Kheer
(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)
Ingredients:
1/2 cup whole wheat vermicelli (seviyan)
3 cups low-fat milk
1 tbsp sugar
1/4 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder
a few saffron (kesar) strands
3 tbsp finely chopped raisins (kismis)
Method:
1. Heat a non-stick pan. Add the vermicelli and dry roast on a medium flame for 3 minutes or until it turns light brown in colour. Keep aside.
2. Heat the milk and sugar in a deep non-stick pan, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally and scrapping the sides of the pan.
3. Add the roasted seviyan and raisins, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 5 minutes while stirring occasionally. In the end, add the cardamom powder and saffron and mix well. Serve warm.
