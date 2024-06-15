Eid ul Adha 2024 Healthy Dessert Recipes: Indulge your sweet cravings without guilt this Bakrid

Eid ul Adha 2024 Healthy Dessert Recipes: Eid ul Adha celebrations are incomplete without desserts. While satisfying your sweet tooth by gorging on delectable dessert feels blissful during the festivities, it can lead to post-festive guilt. So, to avoid feeling bad while you eat good food and satiating your sweet cravings guilt-free during Bakrid, we curated healthy dessert recipes. Check them out inside. Eid ul Adha 2024 Healthy Dessert Recipes: Make your Bakrid celebrations guilt-free with these dessert recipes. (Pexels)

Eid ul Adha 2024 Healthy Dessert Recipes: Indulge without guilt

Sheer Khurma

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Sheer Khurma (Pixabay)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup water

1 tin condensed milk

1 litre full-fat milk

7-8 dates, seedless and chopped

3-4 green cardamoms, crushed

1/2 cup sugar

1/4cup ghee

2 tbsp chironji

1/4 cup golden raisins

7-8 pistachios, sliced

8-10 almonds, sliced

8-10 cashews, chopped

1 cup whole wheat vermicelli (seviyan), crushed

¼ cup desiccated coconut

Chopped nuts for garnish

Saffron for garnish

Method:

1. Add water to a pressure cooker and immerse a tin of condensed milk in it. Cover and cook for 2 whistles on a medium flame.

2. Meanwhile, heat milk in a deep-bottomed heavy kadhai. Add dates to the milk and cook until they begin to change colour and the mixture reduces.

3. Now, add crushed cardamom pods, allow it to simmer for 3-4 minutes, and add sugar, stirring until the sugar begins to melt.

4. Add the cooked condensed milk, mix well, and cook until the milk thickens.

5. Heat 2 tbsp ghee in another pan, add chironji, and roast until fragrant. Add raisins, pistachios, almonds, and cashews. Roast until they begin to turn slightly brown.

6. Add the seviyan and roast until they turn brown.

7. Add in desiccated coconut and roast till fragrant.

8. Add the seviyan and dry fruit mixture to the milk, mix well and cook till it comes to a boil and thickens. Garnish with dry fruits and saffron, and serve hot.

Summer Fruit Basket

Summer Fruit Basket (Pixabay)

Ingredients

1 large watermelon

2 cups black and green grapes

1 medium peeled and cubed muskmelon

2 cups fresh blueberries

1 cup chopped jamun or plums

2 medium oranges and kiwi

A few slices of pineapple

Method

1. Cut a large watermelon in half and scoop the pulp into a bowl. The watermelon should resemble a basket.

2. In another bowl, combine all the fruits. Now, squeeze oranges in another bowl and pour the freshly squeezed juice on top of the fruits. Toss everything gently.

3. Put the fruits in the watermelon basket, and your healthy summer fruit basket is ready! This recipe will not only hydrate you and your family during the summer, but add an aesthetic touch to your dinner table.

Mango Millet Cheesecake Recipe

(Recipe By Chef Akash Khandelwal, ITC Hotels)

Mango Millet Cheesecake (ITC Hotels)

Ingredients

For Cheesecake

Cream Cheese 300 gms

Sweetened Condensed Milk 120 gms

White Chocolate 40 gms

Heavy Cream 130 gms

For Millet Crumble

Millet Biscuits 200 gms

Butter 50 gms

For Glaze

Vegetarian Gelatin 30 gms

Castor Sugar 400 gms

Mango juice 400 gms

Method:

For the Base

Crush millet cookies, add melted butter, and mix the ingredients thoroughly. Grease a cheesecake mould, line the bottom of the cake mould with the mixture and flatten equally.

For the Batter

1. Whisk Philadelphia-style cream cheese in a kitchen aid with a paddle attachment for 5-6 minutes until soft and smooth. Using a spatula, scrape down the sides regularly.

2. Chop the white chocolate into small pieces. In a saucepan, bring the heavy cream to a 35% boil, pour it over the chopped white chocolate, and make a ganache.

3. Stir the condensed milk into the ganache. Fold small amounts of the ganache mix into the cream cheese. Do the process continuously to avoid lumps.

4. Pour the cream cheese mixture over the crushed millet biscuits lined in the mould. Bake at 150 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes. Once done, cool down the cheesecake and refrigerate it.

For the Glaze

Boil mango juice and castor sugar in a pan. Add the vegetarian gelatin to the mixture. Once the glaze is set, you can pour it over the cheesecake.

Low-Fat Seviyan Kheer

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Low-Fat Seviyan Kheer(Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup whole wheat vermicelli (seviyan)

3 cups low-fat milk

1 tbsp sugar

1/4 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

a few saffron (kesar) strands

3 tbsp finely chopped raisins (kismis)

Method:

1. Heat a non-stick pan. Add the vermicelli and dry roast on a medium flame for 3 minutes or until it turns light brown in colour. Keep aside.

2. Heat the milk and sugar in a deep non-stick pan, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally and scrapping the sides of the pan.

3. Add the roasted seviyan and raisins, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 5 minutes while stirring occasionally. In the end, add the cardamom powder and saffron and mix well. Serve warm.