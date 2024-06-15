Eid ul Adha 2024 Mehndi designs: Trendy Mehndi designs, DIY Arabic patterns, minimal henna art to celebrate Bakrid

Eid ul Adha 2024 Mehndi designs: The holy festival of Eid ul Adha is almost here. It is that time of the year when Muslims across the world observe Bakrid as a time for prayers, sacrifice, reflection, and community service. People also decorate and whitewash their homes, buy new clothes, prepare desserts and lavish meals, get together with their families, and women rush to the market to get henna on their hands. Applying Mehndi on one's hands and feet is an essential part of Eid ul Adha celebrations. So, we decided to curate some elegant and trendy designs for you to show your henna artist or use as a guide to make the designs yourself. Eid ul Adha 2024 Mehndi designs: Beautify your Bakrid look with these trendy Mehndi designs. (Pexels)

Eid ul Adha 2024 Mehndi designs: Trendy designs to check out before Bakrid

Here are some Eid ul Adha Mehndi designs to choose from when you visit your henna artist. These patterns will definitely beautify your ethnic look for the holy celebrations. You can go for minimalist, Arabic or heavy floral patterns inspired by traditional Indian Mehendi designs.

Arabic Style Henna

Minimal Mehndi

Floral Patterns

All you need to know about Eid ul Adha

Eid ul Adha falls on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah. It is the second most important festival Muslims celebrate after Eid ul Fitr. This year, Eid ul Adha will be celebrated in India on June 17, 2024. It is an important occasion for all Muslims worldwide. Also known as Bakrid or Feast of Sacrifice, the festival is a day of prayer, sacrifice, reflection, and community service. On this day, Muslims offer Eid ul Adha namaz at a mosque after the sun has completely risen and just before it enters the Zuhr time (midday prayer time). The prayer is followed by a sermon, or khutbah, by the Imam.