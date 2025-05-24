Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Date, time for crescent moon sighting of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH by Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, UK

Eid ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice), is one of the most important religious festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Date and time when Muslims will gear up for crescent moon sighting of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH in Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, UK, France etc.(File Photo)

Celebration of Eid-ul-Adha during the month of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH

This festival falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, following the completion of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Holding deep significance, it is marked by various rituals and acts of devotion.

Eid ul-Adha is a time of reflection and spiritual renewal as it serves as a reminder to all Muslims of the importance of faith, devotion and submission to God's will while fostering a sense of unity and inclusivity as people from diverse backgrounds come together to celebrate this joyous occasion. The festival not only strengthens the bonds within families and communities but also encourages acts of charity and kindness that are the core principles of Islam.

Ahmedabad: Muslim devotees stand around a replica of Kaaba during a training for Hajj pilgrims, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_13_2025_000366A)(PTI )

It is a time of great joy, unity and gratitude for Muslims across the globe when families come together and communities gather to celebrate this auspicious occasion. Muslims dress in their finest clothes, often new garments and attend special congregational prayers at mosques or outdoor prayer grounds.

The sermon during the Eid-ul-Adha prayers emphasises the values of sacrifice, obedience to God and compassion for others while one of the central rituals of Eid ul-Adha is the qurbani or the sacrifice of a cattle, usually a goat, sheep, cow or camel. This act symbolises Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son and demonstrates the importance of selflessness and devotion to God.

The meat from the sacrificed animal is then divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends and one for the less fortunate as sharing the meat with those in need is a fundamental aspect of Eid ul-Adha. This ritual fosters compassion, generosity and solidarity within communities.

A preparation of flavoured rice with meat, biryani is a dish that is savoured by many on the festive occasion of Eid al-Adah. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

As a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute dedication to Allah, Eid ul-Adha is celebrated by Muslims all around the world in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah Dhul Hijjah is the twelfth or last month of the Islamic lunar calendar and it is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah marks the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which is one of Islam's five pillars and is followed by Eid Al Adha on the tenth day. Hajj is the pilgrimage that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able.

Moon sighting date and time for Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH

This year, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq and other Arab states along with the UK, the US, France, Canada will look for the Eid-ul-Adha crescent moon on Tuesday May 27, 2025 which will be the 29th day of the month of Dhul Qaadah 1446 AH. If the Dhul Hijjah Moon is sighted on May 27 then the month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on Wednesday May 28, 2025 and accordingly, Eid al Adha will be celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah i.e. on June 06, 2025 while Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day will be on June 05, 2025.

However, if the new moon is not sighted on Tuesday May 27, the next day will be counted as the 30th day of Dhul Qadah and the new month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on May 29, 2025. In such a situation, Eid al Adha, will be celebrated on June 07, 2025 and Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day (the key ritual of Hajj) will be on June 06, 2025.

On the other hand, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Sultanate of Brunei and other South Asian nations will gear up to sight the crescent Dhul Hijjah moon a day later i.e. on May 28 and if it is sighted, Eid-ul-Adha in these countries will be celebrated on June 07, 2025 otherwise on June 08.

Eid ul-Adha is also a time for Muslims to come together and strengthen the bonds of friendship and kinship hence, families and friends exchange greetings, visit one another and share festive meals. It is a time of unity and celebration with delicious traditional dishes and desserts being prepared and enjoyed like special sweets including sheer khurma (a sweet vermicelli pudding) and seviyan (sweet vermicelli) that are commonly prepared and served.

Beyond the religious and social significance, Eid ul-Adha carries profound moral and ethical lessons and it reminds Muslims of the values of sacrifice, obedience, gratitude and caring for others. It encourages acts of charity as Muslims are encouraged to give to the poor and needy during this time and it reinforces the importance of community, empathy and the spirit of sharing.