Freethinkers Day 2024: The ability to open our minds to new thoughts, be more welcoming to other perspectives and knowing that the opinions of others matter and can be life-changing – these things make us more amiable and more welcoming to the new experiences that life has to offer. When we close our minds and think that our opinions are the only truth in this world, we stop ourselves from learning new things and being better versions of ourselves. Free thinking can help us to keep ourselves updated, have fresh perspectives about things and stay young at heart. Freethinkers Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

Every year, Freethinkers Day is observed to urge people to keep learning new things and think out of the box to help make this world a better place. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

ALSO READ: Cultivating sharp minds: Five strategies for promoting critical thinking among students

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Date:

Every year, Freethinkers Day is observed on January 29. This year, the special day falls on a Monday.

History:

Freethinkers Day is observed on the birth anniversary of Thomas Paine, a prominent thinker who promoted a philosophy of enlightenment that heavily influenced American and French revolution. His life and body of work was a huge inspiration to the people who wanted to gain independence. His philosophy rejected the idea of abstract authority that embodied power and self-promotion without any reason. In the 1990s, The Truth Seeker magazine started honouring Thomas Paine's birthday with the purpose of bringing education and awareness about the significance of the day and making people informed about the general benefits of freedom and liberty.

Significance:

One of the best ways to observe the day is by reading the works of Thomas Paine, understanding his philosophy and teachings and thinking out of the box. People must question arbitrary authority, challenge the status quo and stand up for things they believe in.