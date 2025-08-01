Friendship Day 2025: When does India celebrate Friendship Day? Date, history, significance and all you need to know

Friendship Day 2025: Friends are the family we choose. They may not be related to us by blood, but they hold as much importance in our lives and shape who we are. Every year, International Day of Friendship is marked on July 30. However, in India, it is marked on a different day. If you and your gang are planning to mark this special occasion, here's everything you need to know about it. Friendship Day 2025: Every year, in India, Friendship Day is marked on the first Sunday of August. (Canva)

Friendship Day 2025: When is Friendship Day in India

Every year, Friendship Day falls on a different day in India. The country celebrates Friendship Day annually on the first Sunday of August. This year, it will fall on August 3. On this day, friends get together to reminisce about the golden times of their relationship, plan meaningful surprises, make handmade presents, wish each other, and more.

Friendship Day will be marked on August 3 this year. qq(Canva)

Friendship Day 2025: History and Significance

In India, there is no specific history attached to the celebration of Friendship Day. The choice to mark it on the first Sunday stems from the ease of allowing gatherings, as many people have the day off from work.

Meanwhile, internationally, the origin of the celebrations can be traced back to Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark Cards. Hall first promoted the idea of a day dedicated to honouring friendships in the 1950s. The concept quickly gained popularity in the US, and later, spread internationally. In 2011, the United Nations recognised it.

Friendship Day holds much significance as it allows people to honour important friendships in their lives and promotes building relationships that foster connections. It also serves as a reminder to reconnect with old friends, repair strained relationships, spend quality time with your gang, hang out with those who care for you, and share your deepest feelings to boost each other's mental well-being.

On this day, you can get together with friends, reconnect with old buddies, go out on a date with them, plan surprises for each other, host a movie night, or just have a simple pampering session.