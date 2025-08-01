Happy National Girlfriends Day 2025: 30+ wishes, images, status to share with your partner, BFFs, friends, mother

Happy National Girlfriends Day 2025: Every year, National Girlfriends Day is observed in the US on August 1. It marks the celebration of the special bond your share with the most important women in your life; it could be your partner, mother, BFF, sister, friends, or work colleague. It's unclear who started the quasi-holiday or when it began, but per National Today, the day is intended to “honour your 'ride or die' crew of homegirls.” Happy National Girlfriend Day 2025: National Girlfriend Day is celebrated on August 1. (Freepik)

If you are celebrating the speical women in your life today, here are some wishes, messages, greetings, and status you can share with them on social media to honour them.

Happy National Girlfriends Day 2025: Sweet and Romantic Wishes

1. Happy National Girlfriends Day to the one who makes my world brighter. I’m lucky to call you mine. 💖

2. Every day with you is a gift, but today I celebrate *you* even more. I love you, my girl.

Happy National Girlfriends Day 2025(HT Photo)

3. To my sunshine in human form—thank you for being my girlfriend, best friend, and peace.

4. You’ve filled my life with love, laughter, and warmth. Happy Girlfriends Day, my heart.

5. I didn't believe in soulmates until I met you. Here's to us. ❤️

6. You're not just my girlfriend—you’re my home.

7. Thank you for loving me, even when I'm not easy to love. I appreciate you every single day.

8. Happy Girlfriends Day to the woman who stole my heart and keeps it safe.

9. I fall for you more with every heartbeat. You’re my favourite person.

10. I don’t need a special day to appreciate you—but I’ll use today to say it louder: I love you deeply.

Happy National Girlfriends Day 2025: Cute and Playful Messages

11. You’re the peanut butter to my jelly, the Netflix to my chill—my perfect match.

12. Happy Girlfriends Day! Warning: excessive cuddles and kisses incoming. 😘

Happy National Girlfriends Day 2025(Freepik)

13. You're the cutest, sassiest, most wonderful girlfriend a person could ask for!

14. Today’s just an excuse to remind you how obsessed I am with you.

15. You make my heart do cartwheels—especially when you smile.

16. National Girlfriends Day? More like "National Show-Off-My-Gorgeous-Girlfriend Day."

17. You + Me = Trouble, giggles, and all the right kind of crazy.

18. Let’s celebrate you all day. Ice cream, kisses, and my undivided attention included. 🍦💋

19. Just wanted to remind you—you’re hotter than your favourite celeb crush. 🔥

20. You're the reason my phone battery dies so fast—because I can't stop texting you!

Happy National Girlfriends Day 2025: Appreciative and Grateful Notes

21. Thank you for being patient, kind, and always believing in me. You’re truly special.

22. I cherish your heart, your smile, and your soul. You make me a better person.

23. You’re the calm in my chaos and the joy in my routine. Thank you for being you.

Happy National Girlfriends Day 2025(HT Photo)

24. Your love gives me strength. Your presence gives me peace.

25. Life is just better with you in it. I’m grateful for your love and laughter.

26. I may not say it enough, but I notice everything you do, and I’m so thankful for you.

27. You deserve the world, and I’ll spend my life trying to give it to you.

28. You’ve made love feel effortless and real. Thank you for being in my life.

29. You lift me when I’m down and celebrate with me when I’m up. I’m forever thankful.

30. I’ll never take your love for granted. Thank you for choosing me.

Happy National Girlfriends Day 2025: Future and Forever-Oriented Wishes

31. You and I? We’re going places, baby. Together forever.

Happy National Girlfriends Day 2025(Freepik)

32. My today is better because of you, and my future looks brighter with you in it.

33. I can’t wait to build a life with you—one adventure, one cuddle at a time.

34. Here’s to many more National Girlfriends Days—each one better than the last.

35. You’re not just my girlfriend—you’re the love story I always hoped for.

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.