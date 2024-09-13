Ganesh Visarjan 2024: How to perform Ganpati Visarjan at home; know rituals, puja vidhi and more

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi began on September 7. The ten-day celebrations will end on September 17, with Ganesh Visarjan, celebrated on the same day as Anant Chaturdashi or Anant Chaudas. On the occasion of Ganpati Visarjan, devotees bid goodbye to Ganpati Bappa and take his idol for immersion. While many devotees prefer to do the Visarjan in large water bodies or holy places, some do it at home. Know all about how to perform Ganpati Visarjan at home, important rituals and more. After the 10 days of revelry and worship, devotees immerse the idol of Ganpati Bappa on Ganesh Visarjan.

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: How to perform Ganpati Visarjan at home; Puja vidhi and rituals

According to tradition, Ganpati Bappa is immersed in a river, pond, or lake. However, if you care for the environment or don't have a water body near your house, you can perform Ganpati Visarjan at home, keeping all the rituals in mind. While popularly, Ganesh Visarjan is done on the last day of the ten-day festival, devotees sometimes do it after one and a half days, third day, fifth day or seventh day.

Devotees take the idol of Lord Ganesha in a boat for the visarjan ceremony. (Vijay Gohil/ANI)

Coming to the rituals, when performing Ganpati Visarjan at home, devotees should gather with their family members to do Ganesh Puja. During this, offer modak, laddu, and fruits to Ganpati Bappa. Additionally, prepare 56 bhogs (chappan bhog) to the Lord. After puja, perform aarti of Ganpati Bappa's idol.

Then, fill clean water in a big vessel in an open place in the house. Add Gangajal to it. Chant Lord Ganesha's mantras and prayers while doing these rituals. Once you are done, lift the idol of Bappa in your hands while chanting jaikara (slogans) of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya Mangal Murti Morya’ and slowly put the idol in the vessel.

Devotees immerse an idol of Ganpati Bappa on Ganesh Visarjan. (AP)

Once Ganpati Bappa's idol is immersed and you are done with the rituals, take the water and pour it under a peepal tree or in a pot. While immersing the idol also put the puja materials inside.

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Muhurat

Today, September 13, the auspicious timing for Ganesh Visarjan is –

Morning Muhurat - 6:05 am to 10:44 am

Afternoon Muhurat - 4:55 pm to 6:28 pm

Afternoon Muhurat - 12:17 pm to 1:50 pm

Night Muhurat - 9:23 pm to 10:50 pm

Night Muhurat - 12:17 am to 4:38 am, September 14

On September 17, follow these auspicious timings –

Morning Muhurat - 9:11 am to 1:47 pm

Afternoon Muhurat - 3:19 pm to 4:51 pm

Evening Muhurat - 7:51 pm to 9:19 pm

Night Muhurat - 10:47 pm to 03:12 am, September 18

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 3:10 pm on September 16, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 11:44 am on September 17, 2024