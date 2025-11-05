Guru Nanak Jayanti in Canada: 9 Punjabi greetings to share with friends, family

The holy festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is being celebrated today across the world with utmost reverence and devoutness. This day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. The auspicious occasion fosters his teachings. Noida, India-November 05, 2025:Devotees offer prayers at Sector 18 Gurudwara on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in Noida, India, on Wednesday ,November 05, 2025. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Generally, Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed on a full moon day in the month of Kartik, which occurs between October and November. Devotees pay a visit to Gurudwaras and participate in prayers to mark this holy festival. The 556th birth anniversary of the revered spiritual teacher is being commemorated this year. Just like in India, the sacred occasion is also being celebrated in Canada with equal pomp and show.

Gurpurab wishes

Here we take a look at some of the ways one can wish happy Gurpurab in Punjabi.

Gurpurab diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan

Waheguru Ji tuhanu such bakhshe

Waheguru Ji Da Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Di Fateh! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Patshah Ji De Parkash Gurpurab Dian Sabh Nu Bahut Bahut Vadhaiyan

Guru Nanak Dev Ji tuhanu khushiyan te chardi kala bakhshan

Gurpurab diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan, Waheguru Ji sab pe meher kare

Guru Nanak Dev Ji di mehar bani rahe

Guru di kripa sada tuhade ghar vich vasdi rahe

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji De aagman purab dian Lakh-Lakh Vadayian.

Wishes in English

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji bless your life with love and joy

May the holy teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you towards a peaceful life filled with love and compassion

On this sacred occasion, may Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings inspire you to lead a life of service and simplicity

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti

On this sacred day, may Waheguru Ji shower you with his divine blessings

Wishing you peace, love and happiness on this sacred occasion of Gurpurab, happy Guru Nanak Jayanti

FAQs:

When is Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrated in 2025?

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, will be celebrated on November 5, 2025. The date marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

How do people celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti?

Devotees celebrate with prayers, kirtans, langars (community meals), and processions from gurdwaras.