Anupam Kher visits Amritsar’s Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti: ‘Best wishes and congratulations’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has sent heartfelt wishes to his Instagram followers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Wednesday, November 5. The Special 26 actor also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to pay his respects to the founder of Sikhism on his 556th birth anniversary. Anupam Kher visits Golden Temple in Amritsar.(X/@AnupamPKher)

Anupam Kher celebrates Guru Nanak Jayanti

Anupam Kher posted a video of himself offering prayers at Amritsar’s Golden Temple on the social media platform.

“Best wishes and congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary!” he captioned the post.

“Happy Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti to all,” the 70-year-old added.

Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, who founded Sikhism in the 15th century. The occasion is marked by prayers, processions, and community meals, called ‘langars,’ to honour Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings of selfless service, monotheism, and equality.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a public holiday in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Recently, Anupam Kher sent birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan as the latter turned 60.

Anupam Kher’s birthday wishes for Shah Rukh Khan

In a video message, Anupam Kher heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan. He also recreated Khan’s look from the 2000 film Mohabbatein. “Happy landmark Birthday my dearest #Shahrukh!! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life!” Kher wrote.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna says Kajol went to Govinda's house to invite him for their chat show: ‘We worked really hard to get him’

He called Shah Rukh’s energy “infectious” and wished the Jawan actor longevity. “Stay happy and live for another thousand years!” Kher added.

Shah Rukh responded to Anupam Kher’s wishes on X, formerly Twitter. “Thank u @AnupamPKher for the heartfelt video. Big hugs and lots of love to you always,” he wrote. He said some of his “fondest memories” from his career were with Kher. “I hold you in the highest regard. Love u”.

The two actors have worked together in several Bollywood films, including Veer-Zaara, Mohabbatein, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Also Read: When Amitabh Bachchan revealed he was ‘half-Sardar’: A look at his Sikh roots this Gurpurab

Kher, who is 10 years older than Shah Rukh, often played the latter’s father in most of the films.