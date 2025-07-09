Guru Purnima 2025: When is Guru Purnima? Date, time, significance of festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Buddhists

Guru Purnima 2025 will be observed on Thursday, July 10, marking a day of deep spiritual reverence. The auspicious festival honours gurus, who guide us with wisdom and truth, and it's celebrated by the Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain community. Here's everything you need to know about Guru Purnima 2025. Also read | Guru Purnima rituals, mantras and shlokas to honour your gurus on auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima Happy Guru Purnima 2025: Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima. (Freepik)

Guru Purnima 2025 significance

Guru Purnima commemorates the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the sage who compiled the Mahabharata and other ancient scriptures. It's a day to express gratitude to spiritual and academic teachers, mentors, and gurus who illuminate the path of knowledge. In Buddhism, the day honors Lord Buddha, remembering his first sermon at Sarnath.

Guru Purnima 2025 date and time

Guru Purnima 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10. According to Drikpanchang.com, Purnima Tithi begins on July 10 at 1:36 am and ends on July 11 at 2:06 am.

How to celebrate Guru Purnima 2025

You can make Guru Purnima 2025 special by showing gratitude to your mentors and spiritual guides. You can also engage in spiritual discourses and learn from gurus, and practice rituals and prayers to honour gurus.

Another way to celebrate Guru Purnima 2025 could be by offering flowers, sweets, or other offerings to your gurus. Participating in satsangs and spiritual events are also done by some people on Guru Purnima. People also pay tribute to their gurus through rituals, prayers, and visits to ashrams or spiritual centres.

Guru Purnima 2025 wishes

Feel free to share these wishes with your loved ones and gurus:

1. "Happy Guru Purnima! May our gurus' wisdom guide us always."

2. "Grateful for the light of knowledge from our gurus. Happy Guru Purnima!"

3. "Wishing our revered gurus good health, wisdom, and longevity."

4. "May our gurus' teachings illuminate our path. Happy Guru Purnima!"

5. "Thank you, dear gurus, for shaping our lives."

6. "Guru Purnima greetings! May we learn and grow with humility."

7. "Honoring the wisdom and compassion of our gurus."

8. "May our gurus' blessings bring us peace and prosperity."

9. "Guru Purnima wishes to all! May knowledge and wisdom flourish."

10. "Grateful for gurus who guide us on our journey."

11. "Wishing peace, happiness, and enlightenment to our gurus."

12. "Happy Guru Purnima! May our gurus' love and wisdom inspire us."

13. "May our gurus' teachings guide us toward a brighter future."

14. "Thanking our gurus for their selfless service and guidance."

15. "Guru Purnima greetings! May we walk the path of righteousness."

16. "May our gurus' wisdom and compassion illuminate our lives."

17. "Honoring the sacred bond between guru and disciple."

18. "Wishing our gurus continued wisdom, health, and happiness."

19. "Guru Purnima wishes! May knowledge and spiritual growth flourish."

20. "May our gurus' blessings bring us success and fulfillment."

Notes to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.