Happy Basant Panchami 2026 wishes: 30+ Saraswati Puja messages, greetings, images, SMS and WhatsApp status to share

Happy Basant Panchami 2026 wishes: Basant Panchami, also called Vasant Panchami or Shri Panchami, is one of India’s most vibrant and joyous festivals. Celebrated on the first day of spring, the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha, this year it falls on January 23, heralding the arrival of the new season. The festival is primarily dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, music, arts, and wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami 2026 wishes: Wishing everyone a joyful Basant Panchami filled with the blessings of Maa Saraswati. (HT Photo) To make the occasion even more special, here’s a collection of wishes, messages, greetings, images, and status updates that you can share with your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms. (Also read: Basant Panchami 2026: When is Vasant Panchami? Know date, shubh muhurat, vidhi, samagri and rituals of Saraswati Puja ) Happy Basant Panchami 2025 wishes and messages 1. Wishing you a bright and joyous Basant Panchami! May Goddess Saraswati bless you with wisdom and knowledge. 2. May the blessings of Maa Saraswati illuminate your life with wisdom, learning, and happiness. Happy Basant Panchami! 3. On this auspicious day of Vasant Panchami, may your life be filled with knowledge, positivity, and success.

Basant Panchami, also called Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja, marks the arrival of spring in India. (Canva)

4. May the vibrant colours of spring bring joy, prosperity, and wisdom into your life. Happy Basant Panchami! 5. Let’s celebrate the festival of learning and enlightenment. Wishing you a blessed Saraswati Puja! 6. May Maa Saraswati bless you with intelligence, wisdom, and the courage to face all challenges. Happy Basant Panchami! 7. On this Vasant Panchami, may your knowledge grow, your creativity flourish, and your dreams come true. 8. Wishing you a day filled with devotion, learning, and positivity. Happy Basant Panchami! 9. May this festival of knowledge open the doors of success and happiness in your life. 10. Let the blessings of Goddess Saraswati guide you towards wisdom and enlightenment this Basant Panchami. Saraswati Puja greetings for family and friends 11. May your life be as vibrant as the spring season. Happy Basant Panchami! 12. Wishing you happiness, knowledge, and success on this auspicious day of Vasant Panchami.

The festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha (January–February). (Canva)

13. May the blessings of Maa Saraswati bring peace, wisdom, and prosperity to your life. 14. Let’s worship Maa Saraswati and seek her blessings for a brighter, wiser, and happier future. 15. On this Saraswati Puja, may your mind be sharp, your thoughts pure, and your heart kind. 16. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Basant Panchami full of learning and positivity. 17. May your life shine with knowledge and wisdom, just like the golden hues of Basant Panchami. 18. Celebrate the festival of wisdom and knowledge with devotion and joy. Happy Vasant Panchami!

It is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, wisdom, music, and arts. (Canva)

19. May Maa Saraswati remove ignorance and fill your life with wisdom and learning. 20. Wishing you a day full of positivity, creativity, and knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami! Basant Panchami WhatsApp and Facebook status 21. May the festival of Vasant Panchami inspire you to grow, learn, and achieve your dreams. 22. On this auspicious day, let’s pray for knowledge, success, and happiness in every step of life. 23. May the blessings of Maa Saraswati be with you today and always. Happy Basant Panchami! 24. Wishing you a bright, colourful, and blissful Saraswati Puja! 25. May the festival of Basant Panchami fill your life with happiness, wisdom, and enlightenment.

Devotees wear yellow or white clothes, symbolizing purity and prosperity. (Freepik)