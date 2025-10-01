Happy Dussehra 2025💥🎆👺: 100+ wishes, images, status, messages, greetings to share with loved ones on Vijayadashami

Happy Dussehra 2025: The auspicious festival of Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, marks the culmination of Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations. It commemorates the victory of good over evil, as it is believed that on this day, Maa Durga defeated the demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama secured his victory over Ravana. If you celebrate the festival, here are over 100+ special wishes, status, and messages to share with your loved ones. Happy Dussehra 2025: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is the celebration of the victory of good over evil. (ChatGPT)

Happy Dussehra 2025: Wishes for family

1. May the triumph of good over evil inspire you to walk the right path. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra 2025. (Canva)

2. On this Dussehra, let’s celebrate victory, light, and positivity.

3. May Lord Ram bless you with courage and wisdom. Wishing you a joyous Dussehra.

4. Just as Ravana was defeated, may all your troubles burn away this Dussehra.

5. Dussehra reminds us that no matter how big evil is, truth always prevails.

6. Let’s celebrate the festival of Dussehra with smiles, peace and prosperity.

7. Wishing you strength, happiness and health on this auspicious Dussehra.

8. May Goddess Durga shower blessings of courage and energy on you this Vijayadashami.

9. Dussehra teaches us that goodness may face trials, but always wins in the end.

10. Light up your life with positivity and courage this Dussehra.

Happy Dussehra 2025: Heartfelt messages for friends

11. May this Dussehra mark a new chapter of success and happiness in your life.

12. Let us burn away negativity and welcome hope this Vijayadashami.

13. Dussehra reminds us to stay strong, patient and truthful.

14. Happy Dussehra! May the goodness in you always shine brighter than darkness.

15. May Lord Ram’s blessings fill your life with peace and prosperity.

16. Wishing you new beginnings and positivity this Dussehra.

17. This Vijayadashami, may your path be lit with wisdom and truth.

18. Let’s celebrate the festival of courage, honesty and faith. Happy Dussehra!

19. May your life be filled with victories as bright as Dussehra lights.

20. Wishing you and your family joy and unity this Dussehra.

Happy Dussehra 2025: Messages for loved ones

21. Dussehra is the reminder that light always conquers darkness.

22. May this festive occasion bring you closer to success. Happy Dussehra!

23. On this day, may you conquer your fears and rise higher.

24. May the blessings of Lord Ram lead you towards righteousness.

25. Happy Vijayadashami! May it mark the end of your troubles.

Happy Dussehra 2025. (Canva)

26. Celebrate Dussehra by embracing truth, kindness and courage.

27. May this festive season bring love and harmony to your home.

28. Let Dussehra be your chance to start fresh and shine brighter.

29. May your worries turn to ashes like Ravana’s effigy.

Happy Dussehra 2025: Status to share with friends

30. Let’s rejoice in the eternal victory of good. Happy Dussehra!

31. May your Dussehra be filled with festive colours and joy.

32. This Vijayadashami, may your inner strength shine stronger.

33. Wishing you blessings of health, wealth and happiness.

34. Dussehra reminds us that every ending is a new beginning.

35. May you conquer negativity and rise towards success.

36. Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones!

37. Let us celebrate goodness, honesty and unity today.

38. May this day bring peace and courage to your life.

39. Light candles of positivity and faith this Dussehra.

Happy Dussehra 2025: Inspiring messages

40. Happy Dussehra! A festival of victory, courage and hope.

41. May you celebrate this Dussehra with devotion and gratitude.

42. Burn away hatred, embrace love this Dussehra.

43. Just as Lord Ram inspires us, may you inspire others.

44. May this Vijayadashami give you the courage to fight your battles.

45. Happy Dussehra! May truth always be your guiding light.

46. Let us cherish the essence of Dussehra — courage and hope.

47. Wishing you a joyous festive season filled with light.

48. May Lord Ram guide you to success and happiness.

49. Burn the Ravana of doubts and rise with confidence.

Happy Vijayadashami 2025. (Canva)

Happy Dussehra 2025: Short and sweet wishes

50. Happy Dussehra! Celebrate with love, laughter and light.

51. May this Dussehra inspire you to face challenges bravely.

52. Celebrate the power of truth and virtue today.

53. May your life be free of obstacles and full of blessings.

54. Happy Vijayadashami to you and your family!

55. Let us walk the path of truth and compassion always.

56. Dussehra reminds us to rise above ego and anger.

57. May this day fill your home with divine energy.

58. Happy Dussehra! Spread love and happiness everywhere.

59. Wishing you a victorious and joyful life ahead.

Happy Dussehra 2025: Cheerful messages

60. Let’s celebrate the eternal victory of good this Dussehra.

61. May this Dussehra strengthen your bond with family and friends.

62. Wishing you endless happiness and peace this festive season.

63. Let the joy of Dussehra brighten every moment of your life.

64. May you burn your worries and fears today.

65. Happy Vijayadashami! A time for hope and renewal.

66. Dussehra is not just a festival; it’s a reminder that there will always be light after darkness.

67. May your dreams shine like fireworks on Dussehra night.

68. Wishing you celebrations filled with laughter and light.

69. May Lord Ram guide you to the right path always.

Happy Vijayadashami 2025. (Canva)

Happy Dussehra 2025: Wishes for friends

70. Happy Dussehra! Celebrate life’s victories, big and small.

71. Let truth, courage and kindness be your weapons of victory.

72. May this Dussehra bring you prosperity and strength.

73. Celebrate with joy, gratitude and positivity today.

74. Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones.

75. Let’s embrace peace and leave behind negativity.

76. Wishing you an abundance of happiness this Vijayadashami.

77. Burn all your struggles with Ravana’s effigy today.

78. May you be blessed with the strength to fight challenges.

79. Happy Dussehra! May you achieve success in all endeavours.

Happy Dussehra 2025: Beautiful messages

80. Let love and light win over hatred and darkness.

81. Celebrate Dussehra with faith in goodness and humanity.

82. May this festival inspire you to stay humble and kind.

83. Happy Dussehra! Wishing you joy, health and fortune.

84. Let us remember that virtue always conquers vice.

85. May Lord Ram’s blessings be with you always.

86. Celebrate Dussehra by spreading smiles and kindness.

87. Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous festive season.

88. Happy Vijayadashami! May success follow your path.

89. Burn away stress and shine with positivity today.

Happy Dussehra 2025: Status and forwards to share

90. May this Dussehra remind you of life’s true values.

91. Happy Dussehra! Let courage and truth lead the way.

92. Wishing you joy, strength and harmony this festive season.

Happy Dussehra 2025. (Canva)

93. Let us fill this day with love and gratitude.

94. May the blessings of Dussehra stay with you forever.

95. On this Vijayadashami, let’s celebrate the power of goodness.

96. Wishing you a festive season of unity and light.

97. Happy Dussehra! May your path always be righteous.

98. Celebrate with prayers, happiness and hope today.

99. May this Dussehra strengthen your spirit and resolve.

100. Wishing you festive joy, laughter and blessings.

101. Happy Dussehra! Celebrate the eternal victory of good.

102. May Lord Ram guide you towards happiness and success.

103. Let’s embrace this festival with peace and positivity.

104. Wishing you love, prosperity and light this Dussehra.

105. Happy Vijayadashami! A day to celebrate goodness and courage.

