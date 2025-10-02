Vijayadashami 2025: How to celebrate Durga immersion and Dusshera safely if you have asthma, COPD

Vijayadashami 2025: The grand Durga Puja celebration, which begins from Shashthi and culminates with Vijayadashami, when the immersion of the idols takes place. Devotees visit the banks of the Ganga to see the immersion and join the processions, dancing along the dhak beats as they bid an emotional farewell to Ma Durga as she leaves. Vijayadashami is the last and the final day of Durga Puja festival, ending with Durga immersion.(AP)

ALSO READ: Dussehra 2025 date: Check Vijayadashami timings, Ravana Dahan muhurat, puja vidhi and why we celebrate the festival

Simultaneously, Durga Vijayadashami also coincides with Dusshera, when huge effigies of Ravana are burned to mark the victory of good over evil. People gather in large numbers to witness the display of fireworks.

While the curtains close on Navratri and Durga Puja festivities, it is important to be cautious. At Durga Puja immersion sites, the air becomes dusty from the large crowds, procession and dhakis' footsteps kicking up dust. Likewise, during the Dusshera celebration, smoke from firecrackers and burning effigies may cause respiratory issues.

Particularly vulnerable groups are likely to be most affected, such as people with asthma, allergy or in general pre-existing respiratory issues. With a little bit of precaution, the joyous moments can be stress-free and memorable.

Dr Vandana D Prabhu, a pulmonology and respiratory medicine specialist at Apollo Clinic, Koramangala, told HT Lifestyle that people with asthma or chronic respiratory diseases may be at high risk.

He said, “During Visarjan time, there is a rise in smoke from firecrackers and crowd dust on roads. Other than that, idols may be made with chemical paints that emit harmful substances into the air. All these factors combined make it harder for asthma or COPD patients to breathe."

What are the warning signs?

Any kind of chest tightness is a sign of respiratory distress. (Shutterstock)

As you get swept away in the heart-thumping, vibrant celebrations in the large crowds, it is important to be aware of the warning signs of potential respiratory distress so you can seek help or spot signs of distress in friends and family.

Dr Prabhu said, “Warning signs in the initial stage are wheezing, chest constriction, and shortness of breath even at rest. In serious cases, it might get difficult for the patient to finish sentences because of reduced oxygen supply.” The signs of distress are relevant for everyone, especially people with respiratory conditions or any pre-existing health issues.

Prevention tips for people with asthma

Since the celebration sites are swamped with large crowds, the space may feel stuffy. People with asthma are especially at risk. For that, Dr Prabhu reiterated the importance of a few precautionary measures. He suggested these prevention tips:

1. Place inhalers and rescue medicines within easy reach during celebrations.

2. Take a controller inhaler beforehand if your physician has recommended it.

3. Wear an N95 mask to reduce exposure to dust and smoke particles.

4. Make every attempt to avoid going to peak Visarjan hours and opt for less crowded hours if possible.

5. Hydrate extensively to remain well-hydrated, as adequate fluids maintain the humid respiratory tract.

When to know if it's an emergency?

Some signs of mild distress may be managed by friends and family around, but certain signs require prompt medical attention. The pulmonologist revealed that signs of dizziness, confusion and bluish discolouration of the lips should be noted and the patient should be immediately taken to the hospital.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.