Happy Easter 2022: Best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes to wish loved ones

Easter marks the completion of the Passion of Christ, beginning from Lent and ending with Holy Week, which includes Holy Thursday (also Maundy Thursday which celebrates Jesus’ Last Supper with his 12 Apostles), Good Friday (when Jesus’ crucifixion is observed) and finally ending with Easter Sunday. The day marks the return of Christ who sacrificed himself for the sins of humanity.

The resurrection proves him as the true son of God who defeated evil and death before ascending to heaven. It is a day of feasting and celebration during which people attend prayer services, decorate and distribute Easter eggs and play traditional Easter games such as egg rolling, egg tapping and egg decorating.

Check out this collection of best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook status to wish your family and friends on Easter Sunday:

1. Wishing you sunshine and a basketful of chocolate on this beautiful day. Happy Easter!

2. Today, we remember Jesus' sacrifice and give thanks for what he brought to our world. Wishing you a blessed and holy Easter!

3. Here's to an Easter spent remembering what the holiday is really about: peace, forgiveness, and the gift of Jesus.

4. "Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live." (John 11:25) Rejoice in hope this Easter season!

5. Praying that you feel Christ's love throughout this Easter Day and beyond.

6. Joining you in gratitude for Christ’s sacrifice and the joyful renewal it brings to all God’s children this Easter season.

7. May this Easter Sunday inspire you to new hope, happiness, prosperity, and abundance, all received through God’s divine grace.

8. Happy Easter to you and your family as we celebrate our Father’s greatest sacrifice through his Son, Jesus Christ. Have a blessed Easter!

9. Have a happy, peaceful, and fun Easter filled with marshmallows, chocolate, and jelly beans!

10. Finally, that time of the year is here. Happy Easter to you my friend. May the risen Lord fill your heart with compassion, joy, love, and never-ending bliss.