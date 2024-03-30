Easter 2024: The Easter celebrations are right around the corner. Also known as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, Easter falls on March 31 (Sunday) this year. As per the New Testament, Easter is a Christian festival and cultural holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. It occurred on the third day of his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at the Calvary. It is celebrated with pomp across the globe by Christians and is considered one of the most auspicious days of Christianity. The festival marks the completion of the Passion of Christ, beginning from Lent and ending with Holy Week. People celebrate the holiday by holding Easter Vigil (a religious service) at the church, kids receiving painted chocolate eggs from the Easter Bunny and enjoying a feast with loved ones. Happy Easter 2024 wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones. (HT Photo)

If you and your family are celebrating Easter, you can make it extra special by sharing wishes and images with them on social media. So, we decided to curate wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and more to share with your loved ones.

Happy Easter 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

You always brighten my day and today is no egg-ception. Easter blessings to you. Happy Easter!

You make this cheerful holiday even brighter with your big heart and warm smile. Happy Easter.

Spending Easter with you by my side is a blessing that I don't take for granted. Happy Easter, to my wonderful, better half.

Wishing you all the love and happiness that only Easter can bring. Have a joyous celebration with your family. Hoping your Easter is full of the sweetest things in life!

There's no bunny who can make me laugh and smile the way you do. You are my favourite. Happy Easter.

It's such a hopeful time of year, and I wish you every good thing at Easter and always. Happy Easter.

Happy Easter! I hope you're surrounded by sunshine, flowers, chocolate, and family on this happy day.

Get ready for an eggs-traordinary day filled with fun, candy and adventure. Grab your basket and eagle eyes and get ready to go Easter egg hunting! Happy Easter.

May this Easter Sunday inspire you to new hope, happiness, prosperity, and abundance, all received through God's divine grace.

Happy Easter to you and your family as we celebrate our Father's greatest sacrifice through his Son, Jesus Christ. Have a blessed Easter!