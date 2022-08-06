Happy Friendship Day 2022: Check out these quotes on friends by famous authors

Best friends need no specific words and phrases to convey their love but everyone has a different love languages when it comes to making their friends feel special or take extra care of their friends, especially on Friendship Day. They say your vibe attracts your tribe and with so much intolerance already growing around the country, let Friendship Day 2022 this Sunday be an excuse to build back the bridges with humility and truth, forget differences and pride or right and wrong and heal the wounds between you and your friends who you care for.

Friendship Day is celebrated in India on the first Sunday of August. Friends are not connected by blood yet the bond is such that it does not even needs words sometimes and works in telepathy since best friends understand each other merely through actions or bare communication and other times talk endlessly for hours, without hesitancy and with the assurance that they got our back and vice versa.

As we mark Friendship Day 2022 this August 7, check out these quotes on friends by famous authors as they define the true essence of friendship:

1. “Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love.” —Jane Austen, Northanger Abbey

2. “The friend who holds your hand and says the wrong thing is made of dearer stuff than the one who stays away.” —Barbara Kingsolver, from “Stone Soup” in High Tide in Tucson: Essays from Now or Never

3. “She is a friend of my mind. She gather me, man. The pieces I am, she gather them and give them back to me in all the right order.” —Toni Morrison, Beloved

4. “Friendship…is born at the moment when one man says to another ‘What! You too? I thought that no one but myself…’” —CS Lewis, The Four Loves

5. “I knew when I met you an adventure was going to happen.” —AA Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh

6. “The companions of our childhood always possess a certain power over our minds which hardly any later friend can obtain.” —Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, Frankenstein

7. “Don’t walk in front of me… I may not follow, Don’t walk behind me… I may not lead, Walk beside me… just be my friend” ― Albert Camus

8. “I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.” ― Helen Keller

9. “No person is your friend who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow.” ― Alice Walker

10. “Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected.” ― Charles Lamb, The Life, Letters and Writings of Charles Lamb Volume 3

11. “The glory of friendship is not the outstretched hand, not the kindly smile, nor the joy of companionship; it is the spiritual inspiration that comes to one when you discover that someone else believes in you and is willing to trust you with a friendship.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

12. “Anybody can sympathise with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature to sympathise with a friend's success.” ― Oscar Wilde

13. “True friends are always together in spirit.” ― L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables

14. "Books! And cleverness! There are more important things - friendship and bravery and - oh Harry - be careful!” ― J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

15. “The best mirror is an old friend.” ― George Herbert