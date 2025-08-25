Happy Hartalika Teej 2025: 30+ wishes, messages, images, greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

Hartalika Teej 2025: Hartalika Teej is a revered Hindu festival celebrated by women across North India, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. It marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, with women observing a fast and offering prayers for the well-being and longevity of their husbands and families. Hartalika Teej 2025: Check out wishes, images and messages to share with friends and family.(HT Photo)

Make this festival more special by sharing these wishes, images, messages and greetings on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms. (Also read: Hartalika Teej 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, history, significance and all you need to know )

Happy Hartalika Teej 2025 wishes

1. Wishing you a blessed Hartalika Teej filled with joy, devotion, and love.

2. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your family with happiness and prosperity.

3. Happy Hartalika Teej! May your life be filled with love, peace, and harmony.

The festival is particularly popular in North India, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.(HT Photo)

4. May this Teej bring new hopes, happiness, and endless blessings in your life.

5. Wishing you a joyous Hartalika Teej with health, wealth, and prosperity.

6. May Goddess Parvati shower her blessings on you and your loved ones.

7. Celebrate the spirit of love and devotion this Hartalika Teej.

8. Wishing you a colourful, blessed, and happy Hartalika Teej.

9. May this Teej strengthen the bond of love in your family.

10. Happy Hartalika Teej! May your life be filled with happiness and devotion.

Hartalika Teej 2025 WhatsApp and Facebook status

11. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati always protect and guide you.

12. Wishing you a Teej filled with joy, sweets, and endless smiles.

13. May this festival bring harmony and happiness to your home.

14. Happy Hartalika Teej! May your prayers be heard and fulfilled.

15. May Goddess Parvati bless you with strength, wisdom, and love.

Temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are decorated and visited by devotees.(HT Photo)

16. Celebrate Hartalika Teej with devotion, faith, and a heart full of joy.

17. Wishing you peace, prosperity, and divine blessings this Hartalika Teej.

18. May your life be as bright and colourful as the festival of Teej.

19. Happy Hartalika Teej! Sending you love and good wishes on this auspicious day.

20. May the divine couple bless you with love, happiness, and success.

Happy Hartalika Teej messages and greetings

21. Wishing all women a strong, blessed, and joyous Hartalika Teej.

22. May this Teej bring positivity, hope, and countless blessings in your life.

23. Celebrate the bond of love and devotion this Hartalika Teej with family.

24. Happy Hartalika Teej! May your fasting and prayers be rewarded abundantly.

25. Wishing you happiness, peace, and divine blessings this Teej.

Hartalika Teej is a significant Hindu festival celebrated primarily by married women.(HT Photo)

26. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati fill your home with joy and prosperity.

27. Hartalika Teej greetings! May your life shine with love and devotion.

28. May this festival bring spiritual growth, happiness, and harmony in your life.

29. Happy Hartalika Teej! Celebrate with devotion, love, and a grateful heart.

30. May your prayers be answered and your life be blessed this Hartalika Teej.

31. May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring joy, love, and prosperity to your life this Hartalika Teej.

32. Wishing you a Hartalika Teej filled with devotion, happiness, and moments to cherish with your loved ones.

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.