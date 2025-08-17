Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
When is Onam 2025? Know date, significance, rituals and more

ByTapatrisha Das
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 12:07 pm IST

Onam 2025: It is believed that King Mahabali visits the earth on Thiruvonam, the last day of the ten-day festival. Here's how the festival is observed.

Onam 2025: In the southern state of Kerala, people observe Onam to celebrate the return of the demon king Mahabali. It also marks the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the harvest season. With food, celebrations and many rituals, the day is observed to welcome King Mahabali on earth. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few facts, rituals and traditions to know.

Onam 2025: Here are a few facts, rituals and traditions to know.(Freepik)
Onam 2025: Here are a few facts, rituals and traditions to know.(Freepik)

Onam 2025: When will it be celebrated?

Onam is a ten-day harvest festival. Atham marks the first day of the festival, and on the last day, Thiruvonam is observed. According to Drik Panchang, Onam is observed in the Chingam month of the Malayalam calendar. This year, Atham will be observed on August 26, and Thiruvonam falls on September 5. Also read | Onam 2024: Aviyal to Ada Pradhaman, 4 traditional Sadhya recipes to make at home

Onam 2025: History and significance

King Mahabali was a demon king but was greatly loved by his followers and disciples. During his reign, it is believed that the state of Kerala flourished. However, King Mahabali was sent to Patal Lok, with the condition that he can visit his followers on earth only for a day every year. Onam marks the time when King Mahabali returns to earth to visit his people.

The sadhya feast on Onam has more than 20 varieties of dishes, including several kinds of pickles (pexels)
The sadhya feast on Onam has more than 20 varieties of dishes, including several kinds of pickles (pexels)

Onam holds great religious significance in Kerala. People of Kerala worship the land for providing bountiful of harvests to them every year. On this day, people worship King Mahabali and Lord Vamana and pray for health and longevity of their close ones. Also read | Onam 2022: All you need to know about the 10 days of Onam

Onam 2025: Rituals and celebrations

Onam is observed with a range of traditional dance performances such as Thiruvathira Kali, Pulikali (tiger dance), and Kathakali dance. On Thiruvonam, the last day of the festival, King Mahabali visits the earth, and he is welcomed with decorations of rice batter on the doorstep of every home in Kerala. Onam Sadya, a platter of traditional local cuisine is prepared and served to family members and guests. People come back to home during this time of the year to observe the auspicious festival together.

