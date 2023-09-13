Happy Hindi Diwas 2023: Best wishes, images, quotes, messages, greetings to share with loved ones on Hindi Day

Hindi Diwas, also known as Hindi Day falls annually on September 14. This year, it will be celebrated on Thursday. The history of Hindi Diwas dates back to 1949 - when Hindi was declared as India's official language under the Indian Constitution. Hindi is one of the most spoken languages, and globally 600 million people speak it. Hindi Diwas celebrates the adoption of Hindi in the Devanagari script as one of the official languages. It is observed to promote and value the linguistic diversity of India and focus on preserving and advancing India's linguistic heritage. Check out these Happy Hindi Diwas 2023 best wishes, images, quotes, messages, and greetings (HT Photo)

Happy Hindi Diwas 2023. (HT Photo)

You can celebrate Hindi Diwas 2023 by sharing wishes and images with your friends and family on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Check out some of the messages and greetings we have curated for you.

Hindi Diwas 2023 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and Greetings:

Hindi is not just a language. It's a cultural identity, a way of life, and a source of pride for millions. Happy Hindi Diwas.

Hindi Diwas 2023 falls on September 14, Thursday. (HT Photo)

Let's pledge to speak our mother tongue with pride on this incredible occasion of Hindi Diwas. Happy Hindi Diwas 2023.

We should not be ashamed about speaking Hindi. We are Indians and Hindi is our mother tongue. Let us be proud of it. Greetings of Hindi Diwas 2023.

Hindi Diwas celebrates the adoption of Hindi in the Devanagari script as one of the official languages of India. (HT Photo)

Hindi is the pride of Hindustan. Hindi is the identity of every Hindustani. Hindi has a unique tradition of unity. Hindi is the desire of every heart. Happy Hindi Day.

"Main un logon me se hoon, jo chahte hai aur jinka vichar hai, ki Hindi hi Bharat ki rashtra bhasha ho sakti hai. (I am one of those who think only Hindi can be India's national language)" - Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Also known as Hindi Day, it is observed to promote and value the linguistic diversity of India. (HT Photo)

Hindi is my honour, Hindi is my identity, I am Hindu and my country is also mine. Happy Hindi Diwas.

"Hindi ke bina main gunga hoon" (Without Hindi, I am voiceless)" - Mahatma Gandhi.

Hindi Diwas also focuses on preserving and advancing India's linguistic heritage.(HT Photo)

The beauty of the Hindi language lies in its diversity, where every word reflects India's rich heritage. Happy Hindi Diwas.

Hindi ka samman, desh ka samman hai. Humari swatantra wahan hai, humari Rashtra Bhasha Hindi jahan hai. Happy Hindi Diwas 2023.

Hindi is one of the most spoken languages, and globally 600 million people speak it. (HT Photo)

Hindi is the soul of India, and understanding it is like deciphering the secrets of a timeless civilization. Happy Hindi Diwas 2023.