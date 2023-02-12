Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Happy Hug Day 2023 Live Updates: Know all about gift ideas, date, significance and more on this special day
Updated on Feb 12, 2023

Happy Hug Day Live Updates: Today is the sixth day of Valentine's Week which began on February 7 with Rose Day. Lovers all across the globe are celebrating Hug Day today, February 12, Sunday. Check out our Live Updates to know all about gift ideas, significance, date and more on this special day.

Valentine's Week, Hug Day 2023 Live Updates: Hug Day is the sixth day of Valentine's Week, which begins on February 7 (Rose Day). Today (Sunday), February 12, people are marking Hug Day. This day commemorates the special feeling of being hugged by your loved ones. On Hug Day, people hug their significant others or crushes to express their love and sincerity for them. Physical language is the most popular form of expressing one's love for someone. When words fail, we can always explain our emotions through physical touch. And a hug always works wonders. A hug from your favourite person can make you less anxious, heal your broken soul, make you comfortable, and more. Read our Live Updates on Hug Day today to know about this special occasion and celebrate the feeling of being in love during Valentine's Week. (Also Read | Valentine's Week Full List 2023: Rose Day, Propose Day to Kiss Day; significance and more explained about 7 days of love)

  • Feb 12, 2023 09:41 AM IST

    Rules to remember while hugging someone

    An expression of love, a nonverbal way of saying 'I care for you', and a mark of emotional intimacy in a relationship, a hug conveys a million emotions where words fall short. Therefore, it is important to keep a few things in mind while hugging someone. Check out the 5 rules you should follow here.

  • Feb 12, 2023 09:17 AM IST

    How to Wish Hug Day?

    Make your Hug Day celebrations extra special by sending wishes, greetings, adorable images or romantic messages from our curated list. These heartfelt messages will definitely brighten up your significant other or crush's day. Check it out here

  • Feb 12, 2023 08:46 AM IST

    How to celebrate Hug Day?

    You can celebrate Hug Day by hugging your partner or crush to express your heartfelt feelings towards them. You can also give meaningful gifts, share romantic messages or greeting cards, or prepare grand surprises for them.

  • Feb 12, 2023 07:59 AM IST

    When is Hug Day?

    Hug Day falls on February 12 every year. As the name suggests, Hug Day celebrates the physical act of hugging, a manifestation of love to express your care and affection towards loved ones.

