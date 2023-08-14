Happy Independence Day 2023: Iconic slogans by freedom fighters that are still etched in our memory

As our nation commemorates its 76th Independence Day on August 15 (tomorrow), it's the time to remember the unwavering commitment and sacrifices of all those valiant souls who were ready to pay any cost to see our country free. The long and arduous freedom struggle needed constant motivation for people to put in all their efforts to set India free from the clutches of British. Slogans during those times united, inspired and instilled a sense of patriotism in people to fight for their independence. Year after year, there are certain memorable slogans by freedom fighters that fill us with pride and a feeling of patriotism for our country. Be it young Bhagat Singh inspiring people to carry on the revolution by mouthing - Inquilab Zindabad or Mahatma Gandhi motivating people to 'do or die' till we gained independence, these slogans made a profound impact on people's psyche. (Also read: Independence Day 2023: Theme, history, significance, celebrations and all you need to know about I-Day) Slogans during those times united, inspired and instilled a sense of patriotism in people to fight for their independence. (Freepik)

Here's the compilation of some of the memorable slogans by freedom fighters that inspired people at large to fight for their azaadi.

1. Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi doonga

- Subhash Chandra Bose

One of the prominent leaders of our freedom struggle, Subhash Chandra Bose was fondly called Netaji by his supporters and rightly so as Bose had leadership skills par excellence. Ready to go to any extent for the freedom of the country, Subhash Chandra Bose founded Indian National Army. Coining the slogan of 'tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi doonga', he urged youth to be ready to sacrifice their lives and he would help them gain freedom.

2. Inqalab Zindabad

- Shaheed Bhagat Singh

The iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh who gave up his life for his country at the young age of 23 popularised the slogan penned by Urdu poet and freedom fighter Maulana Hasrat Mohanib. Inqalab Zindabad translates to 'long live the revolution'.

3. Karo ya maro

– Mahatma Gandhi

Translated to Do or Die, this slogan was the last call for the British to leave the country and was delivered during a speech in Mumbai in 1942 by Mahatma Gandhi. This marked the beginning of Quit India Movement or Bharat Chhodo Aandolan.

4. Satyameva Jayate

- Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya

Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya introduced this slogan while giving presidential address in 1918 in the Indian National Congress convention to inspire masses. It translated to - 'truth alone triumphs'.

5. Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai....

– Ramprasad Bismil

Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai. These lines from the patriotic poem by Ramprasad Bismil took the form of slogan as the fight against British intensified. The poem inspired people to make great sacrifices to earn their precious freedom.