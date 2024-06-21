The International Day of Yoga or World Yoga Day is observed on June 21, every year, to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of practicing Yoga and encourage people around the world to adopt a healthier lifestyle. It serves as a reminder of the importance of physical and mental well-being and highlights the role of Yoga in achieving that balance. Happy International Yoga Day 2024: 25 best SMS, images, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes, Facebook status to share (HT Photo)

On this day, various events, workshops and yoga sessions are organised worldwide, which aim to promote Yoga as a means to enhance physical fitness, relieve stress, improve mental health and foster a sense of peace and unity among individuals. The International Day of Yoga has witnessed widespread participation and support from people worldwide and has become a platform for promoting the practice of Yoga, raising awareness about its benefits and fostering a sense of unity and well-being among individuals across borders and cultures.

It has become an opportunity for people from diverse cultures and backgrounds to come together and embrace the practice of Yoga as a unifying force. Though the International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21 every year, Yoga is practiced and celebrated throughout the year by millions of people worldwide and as we mark the annual celebrations this Friday, here are some of the best SMS, images, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook status to wish family and friends a ‘Happy International Yoga Day’:

🧘‍♂️ Happy International Yoga Day! 🌟 May you find balance, peace, and harmony through yoga. 🙏

Yoga Day image (HT Photo)

"Yoga adds years to your life and life to your years." – Alan Finger

🌸🌞 Embrace the spirit of yoga and let it guide you to a healthier, happier life. Happy International Yoga Day! 🧘‍♀️💖

"Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self." 🧘‍♂️ - The Bhagavad Gita

"Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self." 🧘‍♂️ - The Bhagavad Gita (HT Photo)

"The very heart of yoga practice is ‘abyhasa’ – steady effort in the direction you want to go." – Sally Kempton

🌿✨ On this International Yoga Day, may you discover the power of inner peace and the joy of mindful living. Happy Yoga Day! 🙏💫

"Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are." – Jason Crandell

🧘‍♀️ Celebrating the art of living in harmony. Happy International Yoga Day! 🌟🌿

"When you listen to yourself, everything comes naturally. It comes from inside, like a kind of will to do something. Try to be sensitive. That is yoga." – Petri Räisänen

🌍🧘‍♂️ Happy International Yoga Day! Let's unite for a healthier, more peaceful world. #YogaDay2024 🙏💖

"Yoga is the dance of every cell with the music of every breath that creates inner serenity and harmony." – Debasish Mridha

🌺🧘‍♀️ Wishing you a serene and fulfilling International Yoga Day! May your practice bring you joy and tranquility. 🌞💫

"True yoga is not about the shape of your body, but the shape of your life. Yoga is not to be performed; yoga is to be lived. Yoga doesn’t care about what you have been; yoga cares about the person you are becoming." – Aadil Palkhivala

💚 On this International Yoga Day, let’s stretch, breathe and find our inner peace. Happy Yoga Day! 🌿🧘‍♂️

"Yoga is a light, which once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame." – BKS Iyengar

"Yoga is the fountain of youth. You’re only as young as your spine is flexible." – Bob Harper

🌞🧘‍♂️ May your yoga practice bring you the peace and balance you seek. Happy International Yoga Day! 🌿💫

🌺🧘‍♀️ Celebrating the power of yoga to transform lives. Happy International Yoga Day! 🌞💖

🌍🧘‍♀️ Let's celebrate International Yoga Day by embracing the tranquility and balance that yoga brings into our lives. #YogaDay2024 🙏🌟

🌸🧘‍♂️ Happy International Yoga Day! May your heart find peace and your mind find clarity through yoga. 🌞💖

"The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body." – Jason Crandell

🌿🧘‍♀️ Sending you peaceful vibes and joyful stretches on this International Yoga Day. Namaste! 🙏✨

"Yoga is not about self-improvement, it’s about self-acceptance." – Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa

"Yoga is not about self-improvement, it’s about self-acceptance." – Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa (HT Photo)