Happy Leap Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on February 29

Leap Day 2024: The year 2024 has an extra day because it is a Leap Year! February will have 29 days this year. A Leap Year has 366 days. The fact is a delight for math nerds all over. It is also an exciting time for those born on February 29, known as Leaplings, as they finally celebrate their birthdays on their exact birth date. Being born on February 29 may mean four times fewer birthdays for leap day babies. Contrary to popular belief, a Leap Year doesn't happen every four years. But it does take place to keep the months in sync with annual events, including equinoxes and solstices. It's a correction to counter the fact that Earth's orbit isn't precisely 365 days a year. The trip takes about six hours longer than that. Happy Leap Day 2024 wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with friends on February 29. (HT Photo)

So, if you or a loved one who celebrates their birthday on February 29 is excited about Leap Day, we have curated wishes and images to make it extra special. Check them out inside.

Leap Day 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

To the legendary leaper who was made FOUR adventures! Hope you have a Happy Leap Year Birthday! Try not to drive your parents crazy.

Embrace the rarity of this day and take a leap of faith into new adventures!

Everyone dreams of freezing time. Those lucky enough to be born on February 29 have this fantastic power. Enjoy every minute of it! Have the happiest Leap Year Birthday!

An extra day to dream, to achieve, and to make a leap towards your goals. Happy Leap Year Day!

It feels like forever since we celebrated your last birthday! Hope the next four years are filled with fun!

Happy Leap Year! Today is a bonus day, so let's make it memorable!

I hope 25 per cent of all your wishes come true this Leap Year. Happy Leap Day and Birthday to you.

Leap Year is a reminder that sometimes a little extra time is all we need to make a big difference. Happy Leap Day to you.

Like February 29, you are also special, my best friend. May the fourth year be with you! Happy Leap Year Birthday!

Leap into the future with hope and excitement. Use this bonus day to create memories that last a lifetime. Happy Leap Year Day!