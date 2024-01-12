Lohri is an important harvest festival of Punjab and Haryana, marking the end of winter solstice and signifying new beginnings. The festival welcomes arrival of warmer days as sun begins its northward journey around this time; people express gratitude to mother nature and Lord Surya for abundance and prosperity on this day. Celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti every year, this time Lohri is being celebrated on January 14 instead of January 13, its usual date. It is customary to light a bonfire and engage in activities like singing, dancing, and storytelling. The legend of Dulha Bhatti and Sundari Mundari is reminisced in form of folk songs, and gripping narrations, and gratitude is expressed towards the Punjab's heroic figure. (Also read | Lohri 2024: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? From correct date to puja timings, here is everything you need to know) Happy Lohri 2024: Best wishes, images, messages, wallpapers, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share

Dulla Bhatti was an important historical figure from Punjab who was popular during the reign of Mughal emperor Akbar for his heroic acts like stealing from the rich and distributing it to the poor and saving Punjabi girls from being sold in slave market.

Lohri is the time to rejoice and connect with people and communities. People sit around bonfires and make merry till late in the evening while enjoying festival-special treats like Sarson ka saag and makki ki roti, gajak and rewri, moongfali, Dahi bhalle, among many others.

Happy Lohri 2024!

As the fire of Lohri burns bright, may it light up your life with love and positivity. Happy celebrations!

In the light of the holy bonfire, I pray that the zeal of the festival stays with you throughout the year and you get immense success.

Lohri 2024: The harvest festival will be celebrated on January 14 this year

Spread the message of happiness and peace of Lohri all around. Hope your day is full of excitement and joy. I wish you all a very happy Lohri.

From humble beginnings to fiery celebrations, Lohri reminds us that hope always ignites. May this year be your brightest yet, fueled by the warmth of loved ones. Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri! The festival is celebrated every year on January 13, but this year it will be observed a day later

Wishing this harvest season brings happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Lohri!

On the occasion of this vibrant festival, I hope that you connect with your family, friends and relatives to have the most memorable and awesome celebrations on Lohri.

Wishing you a happy Lohri!

Here's to a Lohri filled with laughter, love, and the company of cherished ones. Happy Lohri!

Wishing you a harvest of good times and a year filled with moments to cherish. Happy Lohri!