Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Top 30 wishes, images, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Mahavir Jayanti also referred to as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak is one of the most significant festivals in Jainism. It celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara, who is revered for his teachings on non-violence, truth, and spiritual liberation. Observed with great devotion by the Jain community, the festival falls on the 13th day of the Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, the auspicious occasion will be marked on Thursday, April 10. (Also read: Mahavir Jayanti 2025: When is Mahavir Jayanti? Know correct date, trayodashi tithi, history, significance and more ) Mahavir Jayanti 2025: This year, the 2623th Birth Anniversary of Mahavir Swami will be celebrated on Thursday, April 10.(Freepik)

To make this festival more special, here's our special guide of wishes, images, messages and greetings that you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025 wishes and messages

1. Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Mahavir Jayanti filled with compassion and kindness.

2. May the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to live a life of truth, non-violence, and purity.

Wishing peace and non-violence on Mahavir Jayanti.(Canva)

3. On this holy day, may Lord Mahavir bless you with wisdom and inner peace.

4. Celebrate Mahavir Jayanti by embracing the path of righteousness and love for all beings.

5. Let’s follow the path of Lord Mahavir and bring more harmony into the world. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

6. May your heart be filled with love, your soul with peace, and your mind with wisdom. Happy Mahaveer Jayanti!

7. On Mahavir Jayanti, may you be blessed with the strength to walk on the path of ahimsa and truth.

Celebrate the birth of Lord Mahavir with love and light.(Canva)

8. May Lord Mahavir’s message of peace and harmony guide you always.

9. This Mahavir Jayanti, let us all pledge to practice compassion and tolerance in our daily lives.

10. Wishing you joy, prosperity, and spiritual growth on Mahavir Jayanti and always.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2025 WhatsApp and Facebook status

11. May Lord Mahavir enlighten your path and bless your life with tranquility and happiness.

12. Sending warm wishes on Mahavir Jayanti. May your life be guided by his eternal teachings.

13. Celebrate this sacred day by spreading love, kindness, and understanding.

Follow the path of truth, compassion, and simplicity.(Canva )

14. May the light of Lord Mahavir’s wisdom shine brightly in your life today and always.

15. Wishing you and your family a spiritually uplifting Mahavir Jayanti.

16. Follow the path of non-violence and truth, and embrace the power of peace. Happy Mahaveer Jayanti!

17. Let us remember Lord Mahavir’s message: “Live and let live.” Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

18. May this Mahavir Jayanti bring you closer to the path of self-realization and inner joy.

Let’s honour the teachings of Lord Mahavir on April 10. (Canva)

19. May the holy occasion of Mahavir Jayanti inspire you to walk the path of compassion and mindfulness.

20. Let peace and love be your guiding light this Mahavir Jayanti and beyond.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2025 greetings

21. Sending you divine blessings and heartfelt wishes on the sacred occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

22. On this day of spiritual significance, may you find purpose and peace in your journey.

23. May Lord Mahavir’s noble teachings enrich your heart and mind with positive energy.

24. May this Mahavir Jayanti bring light into your life and help you rise above worldly chaos.

On Mahavir Jayanti, choose ahimsa over anger.(Canva)

25. May you always walk the path of dharma and truth, just as Lord Mahavir taught.

26. Celebrate Mahavir Jayanti by living with kindness, thinking with compassion, and loving without boundaries.

27. Let Lord Mahavir’s wisdom guide you towards a life of humility, gratitude, and peace.

28. On this auspicious day, may your heart be filled with joy and your soul with serenity.

29. Wishing you a beautiful Mahavir Jayanti filled with spiritual bliss and inner strength.

30. Happy Mahavir Jayanti! May your journey in life always be guided by the principles of truth and non-violence.

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.