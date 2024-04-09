Happy National Siblings Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your siblings

National Siblings Day 2024: National Siblings Day falls annually on April 10. The day celebrates the eternal bond shared between siblings. Our brothers and sisters are our first best friends, confidants, and partners in crime in life. They have seen us since childhood, and no one understands us better than our siblings. National Sibling Day gives people a chance to appreciate all that their sibling has done for them and shower them with love. You can also express your care and love for them by sending them special messages, wishes and greetings on social media. Scroll through to check out these wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and more. Happy National Siblings Day 2024 wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your brothers and sisters. (HT Photo)

(Also Read | 10 hydrating fruits to beat the heatwave and stay healthy)

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

National Siblings Day 2024:Happy National Siblings Day to you and your sibling. (HT Photo)

Happy National Siblings Day 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

Happy National Siblings Day to the best brother and sister in the world! Thank you for always being there for me and for being my rock.

National Siblings Day 2024: National Siblings Day falls on April 10. (HT Photo)

"Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form." - Jeffrey Kluger.

"Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it's like to have been brought up the way you were." – Betsy Cohen.

National Siblings Day 2024: National Siblings Day celebrates the bond we share with our brothers and sisters. (HT Photo)

Happy Sibling Day to my fabulous sibling who makes life so much fun for me. We will always be together!

Happy National Siblings Day to my wonderful soulmate! You are the best sibling in the world, and I am so lucky to have you in my life.

National Siblings Day 2024:On this day, brothers and sisters show their appreciation for each other. (HT Photo)

You and I grew up together. You and I will keep growing. And when the need arises, I will always protect you from our parents scolding you. Promise! Happy National Siblings Day.

"Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk." - Susan Scarf Merrell.

National Siblings Day 2024: You can make the day extra special by showering your sibling with gifts and surprises. (HT Photo)

You know me like no other person in my life ever has. We share a bond that will never be broken. I love you for always being my rock and loving me unconditionally. Happy National Siblings Day.

"They say that no matter how old you become, when you are with your siblings, you revert back to childhood." – Karen White.

National Siblings Day 2024: Send these wishes and images to your loved ones on National Siblings Day. (HT Photo)

Happy National Siblings Day to my favourite person in the world - my sibling! You are my partner in crime, confidant, and best friend. I am so lucky to have you in my life.