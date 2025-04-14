Happy Pohela Boishakh 2025: 50+ messages, images, greetings, SMS and WhatsApp status to celebrate Bengali New Year

Pohela Boishakh 2025: Pohela Boishakh or Poila Baisakh is the beginning of the Bengali New Year. Bengalis welcome the special day with great vigour and enthusiasm. This year, the Bengali New Year will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 15. Bengali Happy New Year is on 15 April.(Shutterstock)

On this day, Bengalis decorate their homes, wear new clothes, go shopping, attend gatherings, have hearty feasts and wish each other.

We have curated a list of wishes, images, messages that you can share with your near and dear ones on the special day of Bengali new year.

Traditional and cultural wishes

Celebrate the Bengali New Year with friends and family.(Shutterstock)

1. May this Pohela Boishakh bring peace, prosperity, and pure joy into your life. Shubho Noboborsho! 🌼🙏🎊

2. Let this Bengali New Year be a fresh chapter filled with blessings and grace. Happy Bengali New Year! 📖🕊️✨

3. Wishing you a vibrant Pohela Boishakh rooted in love, culture, and tradition. Shubho Noboborsho! 🌿📿💛

4. May your home be filled with light, laughter, and festive flavors. Happy Bengali New Year! 🏠🌟🍽️

5. As alpona patterns decorate your floor, may happiness decorate your days. Shubho Noboborsho! 🎨🌸😊

6. Celebrate culture, embrace new beginnings, and cherish your roots. Happy Bengali New Year! 🌳💫📜

7. Let this year bring you closer to your traditions and your dreams. Shubho Noboborsho! 🪔🌺💖

8. May your heart be as full as your plate this Pohela Boishakh. Happy Bengali New Year! 🍛💓🎉

9. Let the charm of Bengali heritage shine through your celebrations. Shubho Noboborsho! ✨📚🎶

10. A new year, a new start — rooted in joy, wrapped in tradition. Happy Bengali New Year! 🕊️🎈📿

Sweet and emotional wishes

Engage in hearty feasts of good food and sweets on Pohela Boishakh. (Shutterstock)

11. A brand new year to bloom, to breathe, and to begin again. Shubho Noboborsho! 🌼💫🌿

12. May your heart stay kind, your mind stay peaceful, and your soul stay joyful. Happy Bengali New Year! 🧘‍♀️🕊️💛

13. Wishing you moments of calm, cups of mishti doi, and memories that last forever. Shubho Noboborsho! 🍨📸💗

14. May this Pohela Boishakh bring a gentle reset to your spirit. Happy Bengali New Year! 🌄🫶🌸

15. Let go of old worries and walk into a softer, sweeter season. Shubho Noboborsho! 🌿💖☁️

16. Wishing you a Noboborsho filled with love, laughter, and a whole lot of healing. Happy Bengali New Year! 🌷😌✨

17. Here’s to new beginnings, small joys, and endless gratitude. Shubho Noboborsho! 🙏🌟💫

18. A fresh start always brings fresh hope — may yours bloom beautifully. Happy Bengali New Year! 🌸💛📅

20. To love, to light, and to letting yourself grow — Shubho Noboborsho! 💕🕯️🌿

21. Sending warmth, positivity, and extra sweetness your way. Happy Bengali New Year! ☀️🍬🫂

Fun and quirky wishes

Celebrate Pohela Boishakh with friends and family.(Shutterstock)

22. May your mishti doi be cold, your luchi hot, and your mood fabulous — Shubho Noboborsho! 🍽️🔥😄

23. New year, same fabulous you — just with more sandesh. Happy Bengali New Year! 💃🍬🕶️

24. May your fridge be full of leftovers and your soul full of joy. Shubho Noboborsho! 🧁😋🏡

25. You survived another year, now go eat like a Bengali and nap like royalty. Happy Bengali New Year! 👑🍛😴

26. May your kurta fit, your rosogolla stay soft, and your selfies be fire. Shubho Noboborsho! 📸✨🍡

27. Pohela Boishakh = Cheat day with cultural justification. Happy Bengali New Year! 😏🍴🎉

28. May all your snacks be crispy and all your relatives mildly tolerable. Shubho Noboborsho! 🤐🍘😂

29. If 2024 was drama, let 2025 be pure mishti doi vibes. Happy Bengali New Year! 🎭🍨💛

30. Wishing you more chill, more sweets, and fewer awkward family questions. Shubho Noboborsho! 😅🍬💬

31. Forget glow-ups — this year, let’s aim for soul-ups. Happy Bengali New Year! 🧘✨📈

Professional and polite wishes

Bengali New Year is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm.(Shutterstock)

32. May this year open new doors to success, peace, and productivity. Shubho Noboborsho! 🚪📈🌸

33. Wishing you professional growth and personal happiness in equal measure. Happy Bengali New Year! 🧠💖📊

34. May the new year bring sharper ideas and smoother deadlines. Shubho Noboborsho! 📝⚡📆

35. Here’s to balance, focus, and a calendar full of wins. Happy Bengali New Year! 📅🏆🌿

36. Sending warm wishes for a fulfilling and meaningful Noboborsho ahead. Shubho Noboborsho! 💼📚🫶

37. New goals, new tasks, and renewed motivation — let’s make it count. Happy Bengali New Year! ✅💡🔥

38. May your inbox be empty and your tea always hot. Shubho Noboborsho! ☕📥🌟

39. Here’s to a year of clarity, creativity, and calm collaboration. Happy Bengali New Year! 💬🖋️💫

40. May your hard work bring sweet rewards this year. Shubho Noboborsho! 🎯🍬📈

41. A new year, a new mindset, and endless opportunities. Happy Bengali New Year! 🚀🌱💼

For friends, family and loved ones

Let your loved ones know that they are special to you on this day.(Shutterstock)

42. You make every year special — here’s to more laughter and less drama. Shubho Noboborsho! 🫶😄📸

43. To the person who adds mishti to my life — Happy Bengali New Year! 🍬💗✨

44. May this year bring your dreams closer and your worries farther. Shubho Noboborsho! 🌠🚫🌈

45. Cheers to new memories, old jokes, and forever friendships. Happy Bengali New Year! 🥂💬👯

46. Here’s to food, fun, and a family that sticks together (even during awkward family photos). Shubho Noboborsho! 📸🍽️👨‍👩‍👧

47. May your year be filled with tight hugs, long chats, and lots of sweet surprises. Happy Bengali New Year! 🫂🎁🌟

48. To more shared plates, inside jokes, and deep conversations — Shubho Noboborsho! 🍛😂💬

49. Wishing you all the comfort of home and the joy of new beginnings. Happy Bengali New Year! 🏠🌷🕊️

50. You're the best part of my year — always. Shubho Noboborsho! 💗💫🌸

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.